Bene Schulz’s biography: age, height, zodiac sign, net worth

Bene Schulz is a famous German Instagram model and TikTok sensation widely recognized for sharing entertaining content on TikTok. Sometimes, he teams up with other prominent social media influencers to create content. He is a member of Elevator Mansion.

The social media influencer takes a solo picture. Photo: @bene.sz

Source: Instagram

Schulz ventured into social media entertainment in 2017 when he was only 16, and so far, he has captured many people’s attention with his creative content and modelling skills. Currently, the social media star resides in Frankfurt, Germany, where he pursues his career.

Profile summary

Full name : Bene Schulz

: Bene Schulz Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 23 May 2001

: 23 May 2001 Age : 20 years old (as of April 2022)

: 20 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Place of birth : Hamburg, Germany

: Hamburg, Germany Current residence : Frankfurt, Germany

: Frankfurt, Germany Nationality : German

: German Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’10”

: 5’10” Height in centimetres : 178

: 178 Weight in pounds : 152

: 152 Weight in kilograms : 69

: 69 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Social media influencer, model

: Social media influencer, model Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million TikTok: @bene.schulz

Bene Schulz’s biography

The social media personality was born and raised in Hamburg, Germany. He was raised alongside a younger brother. Bene Schulz’s parents don't share his love for publicity.

Bene Schulz’s brother occasionally appears in his TikTok videos and Instagram pictures.

When is Bene Schulz’s birthday?

He was born on 23 May 2001.

What age is Bene Schulz?

Bene Schulz’s age is 20 years as of March 2022.

The TikTok sensation strikes a pose for a photo. Photo: @bene.sz

Source: Instagram

What is Bene Schulz’s nationality?

The TikTok sensation is a German national.

What is Bene Schulz’s ethnicity?

He belongs to the white ethnicity.

What is Bene Schulz famous for?

The German entertainer is widely known as a TikTok star and Instagram celebrity. He shares engaging content on his TikTok account, such as lip-sync videos, dance clips, and other relatable videos. He is also an Instagram model and is fond of sharing lots of his modelling pictures on his account.

Bene is a member of Elevator Mansion, a group of TikTok content creators and influencers. Other group members are Jacob Rott, Julien Brown, Luis Freitag and Tim Schaecker. They have a shared YouTube channel and Instagram account.

Who is Bene Schulz’s girlfriend?

The renowned entertainer is seemingly single. He has neither disclosed his dating history nor hinted at dating anyone at the moment.

What is Bene Schulz’s height?

The social media celebrity stands at 5 feet and 10 inches (178 cm), and he weighs approximately 152 pounds (69 kg).

The Instagram model during a modelling photoshoot. Photo: @bene.sz

Source: Instagram

Social media presence

He has a TikTok account with approximately 6.3 million followers, while his Instagram account has more than 558 thousand followers. Additionally, he has a which is gradually gaining popularity.

How much is Bene Schulz worth?

Bene Schulz's net worth is allegedly $1.5 million. However, the influencer has not confirmed this number.

Bene Schulz’s fast facts

He is passionate about fashion and fitness.

He has appeared in several German music videos.

He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Bene Schulz’s zodiac sign is Gemini.

The TikToker is represented by Yu&Mi Talent Management.

He was featured in a 2020 German comedy series Villa Der Liebe and other German music videos.

Bene Schulz caught many people’s attention when he started uploading his modelling pictures on Instagram. However, lately, he has become more well-known as a TikToker.

