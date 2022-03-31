J Cook’s biography: age, real name, nationality, girlfriend

Who is J Cook? He is a popular American YouTuber and social media influencer renowned for his self-titled YouTube channel. He uploads pranks, comedy, reactions, vlogs, and travel videos on his channel.

The influencer on a Bentley Continental GT. Photo: @jcook2jiggy

Source: Instagram

Apart from being a social media star, J Cook is trying his hand at entrepreneurship. His restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, called PLUSH, is set to open its doors in spring 2022.

Profile summary

Real name: Justice Cook

Justice Cook Known as: J Cook

J Cook Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 10 April 1998

10 April 1998 Age: 24 years old (as of 2022)

24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Phoenix, Arizona, United States

Phoenix, Arizona, United States Current residence: Phoenix, AZ, UA

Phoenix, AZ, UA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’10”

5’10” Height in centimetres: 177

177 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 2

2 Sister: Lil Jerz

Lil Jerz Brother: Yung Reece

Yung Reece Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Celys

Celys Profession: YouTuber, social media influencer, entrepreneur

YouTuber, social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth: $200 thousand

$200 thousand YouTube: J Cook

J Cook's biography

The YouTuber sitting on the counter. Photo: @jcook2jiggy

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer was born in Phoenix, Arizona, United States of America. He was raised alongside his two siblings, namely Lil Jerz and Yung Reece.

J Cook's brother, Yung Reece, is a famous rapper and social media influencer widely known for his singles, such as Amor De Verano and Mamacita. His sister, Lil Jerz, is also a social media influencer renowned for her beauty vlogs on her self-titled YouTube channel.

How old is J Cook, the YouTuber?

J Cook's age is 24 years old as of 2022. He was born on 10 April 1998. His zodiac sign is Aries.

What is J Cook's nationality?

The famous YouTuber has American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity.

Career

J Cook is a YouTuber and social media influencer. He created his channel on 28 March 2014. In November 2017, he published his first video, DO YOU REALLY KNOW ME ??? (exposed). His channel currently has 907k subscribers.

Aside from posting his videos on YouTube, the content creator also uploads his content on social media platforms such as TikTok, where he has 86.2 thousand followers as of 2022. He has a substantial following of 286 thousand followers on Instagram.

Additionally, he owns a merchandising business called Mama University, where he sells merchandise by promotion through his social media pages.

What is J Cook's net worth?

The American YouTuber poses for a photo. Photo: @jcook2jiggy

Source: Instagram

According to Naibuzz, the YouTuber's net worth is estimated to be $200 thousand. This value is, however, not verified.

Who is J Cook's girlfriend?

The influencer is currently dating a fellow social media star named Celys. They regularly post photos of each other on their Instagram.

Who is J Cook's baby mama?

J Cook’s alleged baby mama is called Ang. According to her Instagram account, she resides in Arizona. However, it turned out that J was not actually the father of her child.

Does J Cook have a kid?

The American YouTuber took a DNA test to confirm whether he is the biological father of his alleged daughter, Londyn Dior. This move was occasioned by several messages he received from other people who argued that Londyn looked different from him.

The DNA test showed that the baby was not his. On 6 August 2020, he shared that with the general public through a video titled I am NOT her Father.

How tall is J Cook?

He is 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres tall. He weighs about 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

Fast facts about J Cook

What is J Cook's real name? His real name is Justice Cook.

The famous YouTuber has dark brown hair and eyes.

The influencer currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona, United States of America.

He began posting pictures on his Instagram account in July 2017.

The social media influencer loves tattoos. He has tattoos on most parts of his body.

On 2 December 2017, he uploaded a video on his YouTube channel about a date with Znuie.

J Cook is a rising social media star, YouTuber and up-and-coming entrepreneur. He has a successful YouTube channel, a merch store and a restaurant that is about to open.

