Hellen Ati has called out some family members of her alleged baby daddy and claimed that they are after her son

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, she shared photos of the people allegedly involved and stated what would happen to them

The mother of two also called them names and issued a stern warning to Cubana Chief Priest and his family

Hellen Ati, Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, has cried out online about some of his family members.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, she alleged that the businessman’s sister and cousin are after her son. According to her, they are using juju on the child, as she warned Cubana Chiefpriest about the two of them.

Reactions as Hellen Ati calls out Cubana Chiefpriest’s sister and cousin. Photo credit@hellenati/@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

She bragged that if anything happened to her, the people involved would realise that she also uses juju and that they would lose their children as well.

Sharing more, the controversial woman claimed that Cubana Chiefpriest’s sister was taking photos of her and her son to a juju man.

Hellen Ati added that they believe doing so would make their brother forget about her son and refuse to take care of him.

Hellen Ati calls out Cubana Chiefpriest’s sister

In her post, she shared photos of Cubana Chiefpriest’s sister and cousin, whom she accused of going spiritual because of her son.

She called one of them names and added that the person has allegedly been after her life since last year.

Hellen Ati calls out Cubana Chiefpriest’s sister, cousin, shares their pictures. Photo crdit@helenati

Source: Instagram

Sharing more, she also accused her alleged baby daddy of misusing public funds. According to her, the businessman bought a car for his sister and allegedly gave his cousin N40 million to buy boxes of makeup, claiming the money came from public funds.

Hellen Ati sends warning to Cubana Chiefpriest’s cousin

Also in a post on her Instagram story, the mother of two sent a stern warning to Cubana Chief Priest’s cousin. She told her to stay in her lane and not come for her.

She also threatened to expose the things the woman has allegedly been doing as a married woman if she does not stop taking her son’s photo to a juju man.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Fans react to Hellen Ati's post

Here are comments about what she said about Cubana Chiefpriest's family:

@elliyo_mi reacted:

"At least Hellen fine pass this Pascal sister, she be like who swallow tortoise."

@elk.122656 shared:

"This is what happens when u sleep with someone’s husband You go dy lament for social media tire."

@beygood1992 said:

"Where's the proof dey took ur pics to do juju...if they are b*ullyn online or off, show proof. I dont even like Pascal, but why drag his sisters' dats werents dere wen u shamelessly opened ur legs."

@i_love_women_0z wrote:

"This Helen resembles Pascal and his family oo, cubana sister and Helen look alike ooo."

Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama speaks about money

Legit.ng previously reported that Hellen Ati opened up about the money she got from self-acclaimed African giant Burna Boy.

The embattled lady shared how Lucky Udu allegedly sought bedroom favours from her. Hellen’s claim about not getting the money Burna Boy put aside for her raised interesting comments from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng