Eric Mondo’s biography: what is known about Brad Mondo’s brother?

Eric Mondo is an American YouTuber, fashion model and an up-and-coming social media celebrity. He is also famous as Brad Mondo’s brother, and the duo is best recognised for their collaborative YouTube channel, Brad & Eric.

Eric uses his fame for the good. In 2021, he ran the Boston Marathon and helped Team Fox raise almost $37 thousand to fund research of Parkinson's disease and its cure.

Profile summary

Full name : Eric Gesimondo

: Eric Gesimondo Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 17 April 1992

: 17 April 1992 Age : 30 years old (as of April 2022)

: 30 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Franklin, Massachusetts, United States

: Franklin, Massachusetts, United States Current residence : New York City, New York, USA

: New York City, New York, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Gay

: Gay Height in feet : 5’10”

: 5’10” Height in centimetres : 178

: 178 Weight in pounds : 159

: 159 Weight in kilograms : 72

: 72 Hair colour : Light brown

: Light brown Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Mother : Janine

: Janine Father: Jesse

Jesse Siblings : 1

: 1 Brother: Brad

Brad Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Hunter Goga

: Hunter Goga Profession : YouTuber, fashion model, social media influencer

: YouTuber, fashion model, social media influencer Net worth: $100 thousand

Eric Mondo’s biography

The social media sensation was born in Franklin, Massachusetts, USA. His mother is named Janine, and his late father was called Jesse. He was a hairstylist. His father passed away in April 2021 after suffering from Parkison’s disease for almost two decades.

How many brothers does Eric Mondo have? The fashion model was raised alongside his brother Brad. His brother is an entrepreneur, professional hairstylist and social media personality known for his YouTube channel.

Are Brad and Eric Mondo twins? They are not twins. The model is approximately two years older than the celebrity hairstylist.

When is Eric Mondo’s birthday?

The YouTube star was born on 17 April 1992.

How old is Eric Mondo?

Eric Mondo’s age is 30 years as of 2022.

What is Eric Mondo’s nationality?

He is an American national of white ethnicity.

Where does Eric Mondo live?

Brad Mondo’s brother resides in New York City, New York, United States.

What does Eric Mondo do?

The New York-based celebrity is a fashion model and YouTuber. He is a trendy celebrity known for donning different stylish outfits and sharing his pictures and videos on Instagram.

He used to run a collaborative YouTube channel with Brad called Brad & Eric. The channel was created in December 2015, and it has more than 160K subscribers. The brothers used the channel to show the up and downs of their journey to creating their hair care company. It has been inactive since 2019 after the launch of XMONDO.

What is Eric Mondo’s net worth?

There is no reliable information regarding his exact net worth. Next Biography alleges that the celebrity model is worth approximately $100 thousand.

Is Eric Mondo gay?

Yes, he is gay, and he has openly shown his support for the LGBTQ+ community through his Instagram posts.

Who is Eric Mondo’s partner?

He is dating Hunter Goga. The two have reportedly been together since 2017, when they shared a picture of them kissing at a beach.

What is Eric Mondo’s height and weight?

He stands at 5 feet and 10 inches (178 cm) and weighs approximately 159 pounds (72 kg).

Social media presence

He is active on Instagram with over 100K followers, while his Twitter account has more than 5K followers. Brad’s brother is also on TikTok with over 40K followers.

Eric Mondo's fast facts

He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

The model loves pet dogs.

He helped his brother create XMONDO, an online company specialising in hair products.

The celebrity’s zodiac sign is Aries.

He takes part in charity work, such as raising funds for the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

He is adventurous and loves outdoor activities such as skiing and skating.

Despite having a celebrity brother, Eric Mondo is mostly keeping to himself. Even though he has significant following on social media, he does not post very often. He mostly uses his platform to keep his fans updated on the most interesting parts of his life.

