Brazil superstar Neymar has suffered a fresh calf injury weeks before 2026 FIFA World Cup

Santos medical team insists the former Barcelona and PSG forward should recover in time for Brazil camp

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro could receive late call-up if Neymar misses tournament

Brazil have been handed a fresh scare ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after superstar forward Neymar suffered another injury setback just weeks before the tournament kicks off in North America.

The 34-year-old attacker picked up what Santos described as a minor calf injury, raising concerns over his fitness despite assurances from the club’s medical team that he should recover in time to join Brazil’s training camp next week.

Neymar after being injured during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier. Photo: Guillermo Legaria

Source: Getty Images

Neymar was only recently recalled to the national team by new head coach Carlo Ancelotti after a lengthy absence caused by injuries, with the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star hoping to finally win the World Cup at the fourth attempt.

Fresh Neymar setback alarms Brazil

According to Marca, Santos head of medical services Rodrigo Zogaib did not consider the injury serious, but it has once again placed the focus firmly on Neymar’s fragile fitness record.

“Neymar has a minor calf injury, an oedema,” Zogaib told Brazilian outlet ge.globo.

“But, according to our planning, his progress will allow him to be fit next week when he will join up with the national team.”

The timing of the injury could hardly be worse for Brazil, whose preparations for the World Cup have already revolved heavily around Neymar’s condition and whether he would even be fit enough to make the squad.

Ancelotti eventually decided to include the experienced forward in his final list on Monday, a decision that triggered celebrations among Brazilian fans after months of uncertainty.

Neymar has not featured for Brazil since 2023 and missed much of the qualifying campaign due to repeated injury problems that also disrupted his spell with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

The Brazilian eventually returned to boyhood club Santos in a bid to revive both his career and fitness levels, but he has struggled to consistently rediscover his best form.

The latest injury forced him to miss Santos’ dramatic 2-2 draw with San Lorenzo in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday night.

Neymar remains key to Brazil’s hopes

Despite his injury struggles, Neymar remains one of the most important figures in Brazilian football history.

The veteran forward is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances and is still viewed by many supporters as the player capable of inspiring the Selecao to a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

Much of the debate leading into Ancelotti’s squad announcement centred on whether the Italian tactician should gamble on Neymar’s fitness or move on from the ageing superstar.

The former Real Madrid manager eventually backed the Santos forward, insisting that Neymar’s recent progress and experience could still make a major difference on football’s biggest stage.

Brazil open their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13 in New Jersey before taking on Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

The South Americans are also expected to play warm-up matches against Panama and Egypt before the tournament officially begins on June 11 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Joao Pedro waiting in the shadows

Neymar’s latest injury scare could also reopen the conversation around Chelsea striker Joao Pedro, who was one of the biggest omissions from Brazil’s World Cup squad.

Per Sofascore, Pedro enjoyed an impressive season in England after joining Chelsea from Brighton and Hove Albion, scoring 20 goals and contributing nine assists in all competitions.

Many Brazilian supporters questioned why the forward was left out despite his excellent form, especially considering Neymar’s uncertain physical condition.

Ironically, Pedro had publicly supported Neymar’s inclusion in the squad before the latest injury setback, according to CNN Brasil.

Now, there is growing speculation that the Chelsea attacker could receive a late call-up if Neymar fails to recover in time for the competition.

Brazilian media reports suggest Pedro remains on standby, with Ancelotti monitoring Neymar’s recovery closely over the coming days.

Pressure mounting on Ancelotti

Brazil’s Neymar, right, celebrates with teammates against South Korea at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Photo by Manu Fernandez

Source: AFP

Ancelotti’s decision to recall Neymar was already viewed as a major gamble given the player’s recent injury history.

The Italian coach is under huge pressure to deliver success at the World Cup after taking over the Brazilian national team project last year.

For many supporters, Neymar’s presence offers hope, leadership and experience. For others, however, the continued reliance on the former Barcelona star reflects Brazil’s struggle to fully move into a new era.

Questions also remain over whether Neymar can cope physically with the intensity of a month-long World Cup campaign after enduring several injury-plagued seasons.

Emotional Neymar in tears over World Cup selection

Legit.ng previously reported that Neymar was left emotional after learning he had been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad by Ancelotti.

The former PSG forward “cried for hours” following the announcement as he prepared for what could be the final World Cup appearance of his glittering career.

Source: Legit.ng