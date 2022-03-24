Karina Kurzawa’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Karina Kurzawa is a young Canadian social media influencer and gamer. She is best known as a YouTuber since she has multiple YouTube channels where she shares numerous entertaining content. Sometimes, she teams up with her brother to create content and feature her entire family in some of her videos.

The young YouTube star sits on a grass field. Photo: @karina_kurzawa

Source: Instagram

Where is Karina Kurzawa now? The famous YouTuber currently lives in Spain with her family. Find out more about her social media career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name : Karina Kurzawa

: Karina Kurzawa Nickname : KarinaOMG

: KarinaOMG Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 23 March 2007

: 23 March 2007 Age : 15 years old (as of 2022)

: 15 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Canada

: Canada Current residence : Spain

: Spain Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 1”

: 5’ 1” Height in centimetres : 155

: 155 Weight in pounds : 93

: 93 Weight in kilograms : 42

: 42 Body measurements in inches : 28-22-30

: 28-22-30 Body measurements in centimetres : 28-22-30

: 28-22-30 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Father : Freddy Kurzawa

: Freddy Kurzawa Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Single

: Single School : Sotogrande International School

: Sotogrande International School Profession : YouTuber and TikToker

: YouTuber and TikToker Net worth : $4 million

: $4 million YouTube: SIS vs BRO

Karina Kurzawa’s biography

She was born in Canada in 2007 to her father, Freddy Kurzawa, a YouTuber and her mother, whose details are unknown. Karina Kurzawa’s parents occasionally appear in her YouTube videos.

She has a younger brother, Ronald, and a younger sister, Aria. She attends Sotogrande International School in Spain together with her siblings.

When is Karina Kurzawa’s birthday?

She was born on 23 March 2007. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

The social media entertainer poses for a photo with her mother on her mother's birthday. Photo: @karina_kurzawa

Source: Instagram

How old is Karina Kurzawa today?

Karina Kurzawa’s age is 15 years old as of March 2022.

What is Karina Kurzawa’s nationality?

She is a Canadian national of white ethnicity.

Why is Karina Kurzawa famous?

She is widely known as a YouTuber. She started her YouTube channel in November 2015, and so far, the channel has 1.49 million subscribers. Her content on the channel includes videos about makeup, fashion challenges, daily routines, and other fun activities. She occasionally features her family members in the videos.

The teenager is a gamer and has another YouTube channel created in April 2016 known as GamerGirl, specifically for gaming. The channel has more than 5 million subscribers now.

She teamed up with her brother Ronald to create a YouTube channel known as SIS vs BRO in March 2016. The channel contains their collaborative videos, consisting of challenges, gaming, and lifestyle.

Besides being a YouTuber, she is also a TikTok star. She has 2.3 million followers on the platform, where she shares content similar to that on her YouTube channel.

What is Karina Kurzawa’s net worth?

There is no reliable information regarding her exact net worth, but Popular Networth alleges that her net worth is about $4 million.

The TikTok star takes a selfie. Photo: @karina_kurzawa

Source: Instagram

Who is Karina Kurzawa’s boyfriend?

The young TikToker does not have a boyfriend. She is currently single and dedicating her time to her social media career and academics.

What happened to Karina Kurzawa?

Does Karina Kurzawa have cancer? There was online speculation that the YouTuber was diagnosed with cancer after shaving her hair in November 2020. However, she dismissed the speculation in a YouTube video on the SIS vs BRO channel. She stated that shaving her hair was a spontaneous decision and she had not been diagnosed with cancer.

How tall is Karina Kurzawa?

Karina Kurzawa’s height is 5 feet and 1 inch (155 cm), and she weighs approximately 93 pounds (42 kg). Her bust, waist and hips are 28-22-30 inches (28-22-30 cm).

Does Karina Kurzawa have tattoos?

The young entertainer does not have tattoos on her body.

Where does Karina Kurzawa live?

She resides in Spain with her parents and two younger siblings.

Fast facts about Karina Kurzawa

She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Her real name is Karina Calor.

Her family relocated to Spain after she was affected by the cold weather in Canada.

Her favourite games are Roblox and Minecraft .

and . She loves outdoor activities.

Karina Kurzawa has made significant progress as a young social media influencer. She enjoys a massive fan following on her channels and her collaborative channel with his brother.

