Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has spoken about Victor Osimhen’s future ahead of the summer window

Top European clubs, including Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, have reportedly expressed their interests

The Super Eagles forward finished his second season helping Galatasaray win a fourth consecutive Turkish title

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has provided the latest update on Victor Osimhen’s future ahead of the 2026 summer transfer window.

The 2025/26 Turkish Super League season has been concluded, with Galatasaray once again champions for the fourth consecutive season under Okan Buruk.

Top European clubs have expressed interest in signing Victor Osimhen. Photo by Nicolo Campo.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen played a pivotal role in another title win in his second season, scoring 15 league goals despite missing games through injury and AFCON 2025.

His continued influence in Turkey has once again alerted top European clubs to him, and he has been linked with big moves away from Turkey.

Spanish giants Real Madrid, at Jose Mourinho's request, and Barcelona, as Robert Lewandowski’s replacement, are two of the interested clubs.

Galatasaray president’s update on Osimhen's future

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek is confident the club will not sell Victor Osimhen this summer, as it was never in their plans to do so despite multiple interests.

According to Turkiye Today, Galatasaray will demand a fee in the region of €150 million, double what they paid for him, but Ozbek says otherwise.

“We are not considering selling Victor Osimhen. Putting a price on a player we don't intend to sell is like dressing a footballer before he's even born,” Özbek told HT Spor.

The 77-year-old detailed the process Galatasaray went through before signing Osimhen permanently from Napoli after his successful loan spell.

Ozbek confirmed that Galatasaray took advantage of Osimhen’s desire to continue at the club and went straight into negotiations with Napoli.

“He has a €75 million release clause, and we started the transfer process accordingly. Napoli requested a guarantee for Osimhen's club. I've never seen anything like that before. Normally, the procedures are very strict! They used the General Manager of UniCredit, who is a partner with Koç, as their guide,” he added.

“We paid part of it upfront, and I provided part from my own company. €35 million from my own company… In that sense, it was a very difficult transfer. Osimhen showed with his performance that he deserved this money.”

Galatasaray President provides update on Victor Osimhen's future. Photo by Bunyamin Celik.

Source: Getty Images

The club targets a deep run in the UEFA Champions League as one of the sources of income to offset the funds for the transfer and his €21 million salary.

Galatasaray earned €42.3 million for reaching the Round of 16, excluding the value pillar, which could eventually take their total earnings to €50 million.

Osimhen was crucial in their Champions League run, scoring seven goals and providing three assists, and the team was eliminated when he was injured.

Pundit suggests Osimhen’s replacement

Legit.ng previously reported that a Turkish pundit suggested Viktor Gyokeres as Victor Osimhen’s replacement whenever Galatasaray sells the Nigerian.

Galatasaray were told to accept a fee of more than €100 million for the striker and replace him duly, while also investing in other parts of their squad.

Source: Legit.ng