Ceci Balagot’s biography: age, gender, movies and TV shows

Ceci Balagot is a young actor and model from the United States of America. He is best known for his notable roles in movies and television shows, including Girl Meets World, A History of Radness and Desperate Housewives.

A photo of the American actor and model in black specs.

Source: Instagram

Ceci Balagot is an actor with versatile acting skills. He has appeared in a number of television series and movies such as Growing Up and Down and Dispatches from Elsewhere. The actor also has an Instagram account with a decent following.

Profile summary

Full name: Ceci Balagot

Ceci Balagot Gender : Non-binary

: Non-binary Date of birth : 2 April 2001

: 2 April 2001 Age : 21 years (as of 2022)

: 21 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Long Beach, California, United States of America

Long Beach, California, United States of America Current residence : Long Beach, CA, US

: Long Beach, CA, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Queer

: Queer Height in inches : 4'11’’

: 4'11’’ Height in centimetres: 150

150 Weight in pounds : 115

: 115 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Father : Ed

: Ed Mother: Carolyn

Carolyn Siblings : 2

: 2 Brothers: Brendan and Zac

Brendan and Zac Relationship status : Single

: Single School: Orange County School of the Arts

Orange County School of the Arts Profession : Actor, model

: Actor, model Instagram: @cecibalagot

Ceci Balagot’s biography

Ceci was born and raised in Long Beach, California, United States of America. His parents are named Ed and Carolyn Balagot. He is an American national and comes from a Christian family.

He has two brothers named Zac and Brendan.

How old is Ceci Balagot?

The American actor posing for a photo in a crop top with Daria on it.

Source: Instagram

The American-based actor was born on 2 April 2001. As of the time of writing, Ceci Balagot’s age is 21 years. His zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Ceci Balagot’s ethnicity?

The American actor and model is of mixed ethnicity. His mom is white and his dad is Filipino.

Career

Ceci Balagot made his acting debut in 2008 when he played the role of Jenny Mode in ER television series. He is best recognized for his roles in various television shows and movies, such as Girl Meets World and A History of Radness. Since then, he has appeared in a number of films and television shows.

Ceci Balagot’s movies and TV shows

Below is a list of Ceci's credits according to his IMDb profile.

Films

Monster High (2022) as Frankie Stein

(2022) as Frankie Stein Dear Evan Hansen (2021) as performer of You Will Be Found

(2021) as performer of A History of Radness (2015) as Portia

as Portia Growing Up and Down (2014) as Sydney

TV shows

Dispatches from Elsewhere (2020) as Clara

as Clara Girl Meets World (2014-2017) as Isadora Smackle

as Isadora Smackle Desperate Housewives (2010) as Grace Sanchez

as Grace Sanchez ER (2008) as Jenny Mode

Who is Ceci Balagot’s boyfriend?

The actor sitting by their trailer.

Source: Instagram

The American-based actor is not currently dating anyone.

What is Ceci Balagot’s gender?

The American actor was assigned female at birth. On 18 March 2021, Ceci set the record straight about his gender identity. He confirmed that he was transgender through an Instagram post which was captioned with the following words:

i finally love being trans and can see a future for myself. it’s just time :))

According to his Instagram profile, Ceci Balagot’s pronouns are he/they.

What is Ceci Balagot’s height?

Smackle from Girl Meets World is 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres tall. He weighs 115 pounds or 52 kilograms.

Social media presence

Besides being an actor and model, Ceci is a social media personality. He has an Instagram account where he posts his lifestyle and family photos. Ceci Balagot’s Instagram boasts over 120k followers. He is also on Twitter with 10k followers.

Where is Ceci Balagot now?

The American actor currently lives with his family in Long Beach, California, United States of America.

Fast facts about Ceci Balagot

He is currently attending art school and is set to graduate soon.

During his Girl Meets World days, he was attending Orange County School of the Arts.

days, he was attending Orange County School of the Arts. Ceci's parents have an Instagram page where they share their adventures. They also have a store on Threadless.

Balagot identifies as queer.

The actor has dark brown hair and eyes.

As of this writing, he has eight acting credits.

Ceci Balagot is an actor from the United States of America. He has appeared in a number of movies and television shows. In 2022, fans can see him play Frankie Stein in Monster High.

Source: Legit.ng