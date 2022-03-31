Ceci Balagot’s biography: age, gender, movies and TV shows
Ceci Balagot is a young actor and model from the United States of America. He is best known for his notable roles in movies and television shows, including Girl Meets World, A History of Radness and Desperate Housewives.
Ceci Balagot is an actor with versatile acting skills. He has appeared in a number of television series and movies such as Growing Up and Down and Dispatches from Elsewhere. The actor also has an Instagram account with a decent following.
Profile summary
- Full name: Ceci Balagot
- Gender: Non-binary
- Date of birth: 2 April 2001
- Age: 21 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aries
- Place of birth: Long Beach, California, United States of America
- Current residence: Long Beach, CA, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Queer
- Height in inches: 4'11’’
- Height in centimetres: 150
- Weight in pounds: 115
- Weight in kilograms: 52
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Father: Ed
- Mother: Carolyn
- Siblings: 2
- Brothers: Brendan and Zac
- Relationship status: Single
- School: Orange County School of the Arts
- Profession: Actor, model
- Instagram: @cecibalagot
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Ceci Balagot’s biography
Ceci was born and raised in Long Beach, California, United States of America. His parents are named Ed and Carolyn Balagot. He is an American national and comes from a Christian family.
He has two brothers named Zac and Brendan.
How old is Ceci Balagot?
The American-based actor was born on 2 April 2001. As of the time of writing, Ceci Balagot’s age is 21 years. His zodiac sign is Aries.
What is Ceci Balagot’s ethnicity?
The American actor and model is of mixed ethnicity. His mom is white and his dad is Filipino.
Career
Ceci Balagot made his acting debut in 2008 when he played the role of Jenny Mode in ER television series. He is best recognized for his roles in various television shows and movies, such as Girl Meets World and A History of Radness. Since then, he has appeared in a number of films and television shows.
Ceci Balagot’s movies and TV shows
Below is a list of Ceci's credits according to his IMDb profile.
Films
- Monster High (2022) as Frankie Stein
- Dear Evan Hansen (2021) as performer of You Will Be Found
- A History of Radness (2015) as Portia
- Growing Up and Down (2014) as Sydney
TV shows
- Dispatches from Elsewhere (2020) as Clara
- Girl Meets World (2014-2017) as Isadora Smackle
- Desperate Housewives (2010) as Grace Sanchez
- ER (2008) as Jenny Mode
Who is Ceci Balagot’s boyfriend?
The American-based actor is not currently dating anyone.
What is Ceci Balagot’s gender?
The American actor was assigned female at birth. On 18 March 2021, Ceci set the record straight about his gender identity. He confirmed that he was transgender through an Instagram post which was captioned with the following words:
i finally love being trans and can see a future for myself. it’s just time :))
According to his Instagram profile, Ceci Balagot’s pronouns are he/they.
What is Ceci Balagot’s height?
Smackle from Girl Meets World is 4 feet 11 inches or 150 centimetres tall. He weighs 115 pounds or 52 kilograms.
Social media presence
Besides being an actor and model, Ceci is a social media personality. He has an Instagram account where he posts his lifestyle and family photos. Ceci Balagot’s Instagram boasts over 120k followers. He is also on Twitter with 10k followers.
Where is Ceci Balagot now?
The American actor currently lives with his family in Long Beach, California, United States of America.
Fast facts about Ceci Balagot
- He is currently attending art school and is set to graduate soon.
- During his Girl Meets World days, he was attending Orange County School of the Arts.
- Ceci's parents have an Instagram page where they share their adventures. They also have a store on Threadless.
- Balagot identifies as queer.
- The actor has dark brown hair and eyes.
- As of this writing, he has eight acting credits.
Ceci Balagot is an actor from the United States of America. He has appeared in a number of movies and television shows. In 2022, fans can see him play Frankie Stein in Monster High.
READ ALSO: Olivia Macklin’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
Legit.ng recently published a biography about Olivia Macklin. She is an actress, model and social media personality from the United States of America. She gained immense popularity for her portrayal of Madre in the mini television series The Young Pope. She also appeared in other television series and movies, including Dead to Me (2020) and Pretty Smart (2021).
Olivia has an active Instagram account where she regularly posts her modelling shoots and short videos. Due to her engaging content, she has garnered a considerable following on the account.
Source: Legit.ng