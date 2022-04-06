Lil Frosh’s biography: age, girlfriend, net worth, music

Lil Frosh is a Nigerian musician, songwriter, and stage performer. He rose to fame by sharing street music videos on his Instagram account. Currently, he is best known for hit songs such as Life of the Party, Like Dat, and Denge Pose.

A picture of the Nigerian musician. Photo: @lhilfrosh

Source: Instagram

He started his musical journey in the streets of Lagos with Zinoleesky. Most of their performance clips shared on Instagram went viral, and they quickly got public attention.

Profile summary

Real name : Sani Goriola Wasiu

: Sani Goriola Wasiu Known as: Lil Frosh

Lil Frosh Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 13 June 1998

: 13 June 1998 Age : 23 years old (as of April 2022)

: 23 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Place of birth : Agege, Lagos, Nigeria

: Agege, Lagos, Nigeria Current residence : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Nationality : Nigerian

: Nigerian Ethnicity : Yoruba

: Yoruba Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’9”

: 5’9” Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds : 132

: 132 Weight in kilograms : 60

: 60 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Singer, songwriter

: Singer, songwriter Net worth : $95,500

: $95,500 Instagram: @lhilfrosh

Lil Frosh’s biography

The musician was born on 13 June 1998 in Agege, Lagos, Nigeria.

What is Lil Frosh’s real name?

He was born Sani Goriola Wasiu.

How old is Lil Frosh?

Lil Frosh’s age is 23 years old as of April 2022.

The Like Dat singer takes a photo as he sits on a chair. Photo: @lhilfrosh

What is Lil Frosh’s nationality?

He is a Nigerian national of Yoruba origin.

Where is Lil Frosh now?

The afro-pop artist is currently based in Lagos, Nigeria.

What does Lil Frosh do for a living?

He is a singer, songwriter, and stage performer. He commenced his music career at a young age on the streets of Lagos together with his friend Oniyide Azeez, popularly known as Zinoleesky. The pair were fond of making freestyle music videos on Instagram, and gradually, many people noticed their activities.

What are Lil Frosh’s music releases?

The singer has released several songs and worked with other Nigerian entertainment bigwigs such as Zinoleesky, MohBad, John Dee, and Kabex. Some of his hit songs include:

Like Dat

Omo Ologo

Denge Pose

Study Me

Life of the Party

Aje Pako

Why was Lil Frosh’s contract terminated at DMW?

Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) terminated the musician’s contract after he reportedly assaulted his then-girlfriend model Iyomaterire Okeoghene Taiwo, famously known as Gift Cammille. DMW terminated his contract on 6 October 2020.

Which record label is Lil Frosh with presently?

He is currently signed to Dvpper music.

What is Lil Frosh’s net worth?

There is no reliable information regarding the artist’s net worth, but The 360 Report alleges that it is $95,500.

The singer strikes a pose for a picture. Photo: @lhilfrosh

Who is Lil Frosh’s girlfriend?

The afro-beat singer is seemingly single. He has not revealed anything about his current love life after breaking up with Gift Cammille.

Why was Lil Frosh arrested?

Lil Frosh was summoned by police in Lagos in February 2021 and detained for three days after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend in October 2020.

What is Lil Frosh’s height and weight?

He is 5 feet and 9 inches (175 cm) tall, and he weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kg). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Social media presence

He is an Instagram celebrity, and his account has 1 million followers, while his Twitter account has over 29 thousand followers. The Nigerian singer also has a YouTube channel called LilFroshVEVO, where he uploads his music videos. The channel has more than 21 thousand subscribers. He is gaining popularity on TikTok, where he has 66.7 thousand followers.

Fast facts about Lil Frosh

He has an EP known as Beyond Infinity .

. The singer has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Zinoleesky is his childhood friend.

He is sometimes referred to as Eruku Makanani.

The singer was arrested in 2021.

He was signed to Aloma Music Worldwide before joining DMW.

Lil Frosh is an up-and-coming Nigerian musician and songwriter. He has is known for working with many other recognizable artists in the Nigerian music industry.

