Kayla B’s biography: what is known about King Von’s sister?

Kayla B is an American-based Instagram star, musical artist, and entrepreneur, renowned for being the younger sister of the late King Von, a famous rapper. She has accumulated a massive fan base on her Instagram account, where she often uploads her photos and videos.

What is Kayla B's real name? Her real name is Kayla Bennett. Her bio highlights everything about her career and personal life.

Kayla B's biography

The famous personality was born on 26 November 1994 in Chicago, Illinois, the United States of America, to Walter E. Bennett and Taesha. She was raised alongside her six half-siblings from her father's side and three siblings from her mother's side.

She lost her brother, King Von, a famous rapper, following a shootout outside a Monaco hookah lounge in Atlanta, Georgia.

What is Kyla B's nationality?

King Von's sister is an American national of African ancestry.

When is Kayla B's birthday?

The Instagram star annually marks her birthday on 26 November. According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What is Kayla B's age?

The musical artist is 27 years old as of 2022.

Career

King Von's sister started her career journey as a musical artist, where she even collaborated with her brother on many songs. Additionally, she has produced several albums, such as OSL, which consists of 7 songs.

Aside from her musical career, she is a famous personality on Instagram, where she boasts over 565k followers. She endorses several clothing line brands such as Pretty Little Things and Dior on the platform. Additionally, she is the owner True Fashion Boutique clothing line.

What is Kayla B's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the social media influencer is worth, however, according to News Unzip, she has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million. She primarily earns her income as a social media influencer and an entrepreneur.

Is King Von's sister in a relationship?

No, she is currently single, however, Kayla B has a son called Grandbabii, an Instagram star who boasts over 266k followers. Who then is Kayla B's baby daddy? Although not much has been disclosed, Grandbabii often flaunts him on his Instagram account.

Kayla B's fight with Asian Doll

In Mid 2021, Von's sister took to social media throwing shots at her brother's former girlfriend, Asian Doll, who never responded to any allegations levelled up against him by Kayla. While the cause of their fight is still unknown, Kayla claimed that her late brother was never in a relationship with Asian Doll and that Asian was lying. She wrote,

Wow, you b**ches really be cap on this internet sh*t. Ain't no Queen Von because Von was single and b**ches was f**kin. B**ches live a whole f**kin lie and messy hiding their hand!

What is Kayla B's height?

The social media sensation is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall, she weighs 110 pounds or 50 kilograms, and her body measurements are 36-24-38 inches or 91-61-97 centimetres for her chest, waist, and hips, respectively.

Kayla Bennett, famously dubbed Kayla B, is an American-based musical artist and social media influencer renowned for being the sister of the famous late rapper, King Von. Additionally, she is an entrepreneur who owns a clothing line.

