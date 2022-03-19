Niamh Adkins’ biography: age, height, birthday, family, boyfriend
Niamh Adkins is a British-South African model, actress, and Instagram celebrity known for posting modelling pictures. She is also an actress, having starred in a TV movie, Enzo Fast as Queen.
Niamh's journey to stardom commenced when she started posting modelling photos on her Instagram page and soon became famous. As a result, she has garnered a significant following on social media.
Profile summary
- Full Name: Niamh Adkins
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 25 March 1996
- Age: 26 years (as of 2022)
- Astrological sign: Aries
- Place of birth: England, United Kingdom
- Current residence: Manhattan, New York, USA
- Nationality: British-American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 5"
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Green
- Mother: Caroline
- Father: Lyndsay
- Siblings: 1
- Marital status: Dating
- Boyfriend: Joe Ando-Hirsh
- Profession: Instagram star, actress and model
- Net worth: $3 million
- TikTok: @niamhadkins
- Instagram: @niamhadkins
Niamh Adkins' biography
The model was born on 25 March 1996 in England, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Cape Town, South Africa when she was young. She presently stays in Manhattan, New York, USA.
Who is Niamh Adkins' dad? Her father is Lyndsay, and her mother is Caroline. She grew up alongside her sister, Lara Adkins.
Are Lara Adkins and Niamh Adkins related?
Yes. Lara is the younger sister of Niamh Adkins. She is also a model and a TikTok star.
What is Niamh Adkins' age?
The British model is 26 years old as of 2022. Niamh Adkins' birthday is on 25 March every year, and her zodiac sign is Aries.
What ethnicity is Niamh Adkins?
The social media influencer is of mixed ethnicity.
Career
Niamh is a famous Instagram star and model. She has appeared in several modelling and fashion shows in South Africa. South Africa's Max Models and Vision Models Agencies represented the model.
She appeared in the TV series TikTok Runway Labyrinth as a model. Her boyfriend, Joe, designed unique costumes for her for the series. She also appears as Queen in the TV movie Enzo Fast.
The social media star has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 9 May 2019 with over 86.9 thousand subscribers. She posts videos singing Taylor Swift's tracks, pranks and hilarious clips.
Niamh is also on TikTok with 2 million followers. She posts comedy clips, dance videos and lip-syncs. Her Twitter account has 15 thousand followers.
What is Niamh Adkins' net worth?
According to Readers Fact, her net worth is alleged to be $3 million. This information is, however, not official.
Who is Niamh Adkins' boyfriend?
The model is in a relationship with Joe Ando-Hirsh. He is famous for his appearance in The Walking Dead TV series as Rodney. The couple at times posts their pictures and videos on social media together. Joe Ando and Niamh Adkins appeared in the TV series TikTok Runway Labyrinth.
Initially, she dated Bryce Thompson and actor Dominic Sherwood.
What is Niamh Adkins' height?
The actress is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. Her weight is 12 lbs, which translates to 55 kg. She also has blonde hair and green eyes.
Niamh Adkin is a young model and social media star. Sharing her modelling pictures on social media has attracted many people's attention hence the increase in her popularity.
