Filip Geljo’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, movies and tv shows

Filip Geljo is a well-known Canadian-Filipino actor who is greatly recognized for his roles in movies and TV shows, including The Waiting Room and Shahzad. He became famous after he was featured in the TV series Odd Squad as Agent Otto.

The actor in a V-neck-shaped grey T-shirt. Photo: @fgeljo01

Source: Instagram

Filip Geljo is a subject of interest for those who watched the TV series Odd Squad and enjoyed its performance. Check out all the information about his life and career in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Filip Geljo

: Filip Geljo Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 13 April 2002

13 April 2002 Age: 20 years old (as of 2022)

20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality: Canadian, Filipino

Canadian, Filipino Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5’ 8”

: 5’ 8” Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 127

127 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father : Jasmin Geljo

: Jasmin Geljo Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: $500 thousand

Filip Geljo's bio

Jasmin Geljo, Filip Geljo and Igor Drljaca attend the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival Canadian Press Conference at TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Sonia Recchia

Source: Getty Images

Filip Geljo was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. His dad, Jasmin Geljo, is also an actor popularly recognized for his role as Tambourine Man in the 2005 film Land of the Dead.

How old is Filip Geljo?

Filip Geljo's age is 20 years old as of 2022. He was born on 13 April 2002, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

His acting career kicked off in his teenage years, back in 2014. He was first featured in a television series titled Odd Squad as Agent Otto alongside his fellow actors such as Isaac Kragten, Dalila Bela, Millie Davis and Olivia Prest, among others.

Afterwards, he played the role of Lee in the television series, The Last Chance. Since then, he has appeared in several other movies and television shows.

Filip Geljo's movies and TV shows

Here is a list of all the movies and television shows he has starred in, according to his IMDb profile.

2026: Avatar 4 (filming) as Aonung

(filming) as Aonung 2024: Avatar 3 (post-production) as Aonung of the Metkayina Clan

(post-production) as Aonung of the Metkayina Clan 2022: Avatar 2 (post-production) as Aonung of the Metkayina Clan

(post-production) as Aonung of the Metkayina Clan 2016: Odd Squad : The Movie as Otto

: as Otto 2016: Anneroids as Student

as Student 2014-2016: Odd Squad as Agent Otto

as Agent Otto 2015: Shahzad as Philip

as Philip 2015: The Waiting Room as Dan

as Dan 2014: The Last Chance as Lee

What is Filip Geljo's net worth?

Filip from a scene of Odd Squad. Photo: @fgeljo01

Source: Instagram

According to Web of Bio, Geljo’s net worth is estimated to be $500 thousand. This value is, however, not verified. He draws a substantial income from his acting career.

Who is Filip Geljo's girlfriend?

The Canadian actor is a reserved individual and prefers to keep his private life away from the media. He is, however, presumed to be single.

What is Filip Geljo's height?

Filip is 5 feet and 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. He weighs about 127 pounds (58 kilograms).

Fast facts about Filip Geljo

Does Filip Geljo have an Instagram account? No. The ones available on the platform are pseudo accounts.

The young actor has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He has disclosed in an interview that his real personality is similar to that of Agent Otto on Odd Squad.

He appeared as an agent alongside Canadian actress Dalila Bela on Odd Squad .

. Is Otto from Odd Squad Filipino? He holds both Canadian and Filipino nationalities.

Filipino? He holds both Canadian and Filipino nationalities. The actor's favourite subject in school is mathematics.

Filip Geljo is a famous young actor who has appeared in various films and TV shows. The actor boasts 9 acting credits under his name. He currently resides in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

