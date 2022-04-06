Aspyn Ovard’s biography: age, height, husband, baby, net worth

Aspyn Ovard is an American YouTuber, TikTok star, entrepreneur and social media personality. She is best known for posting fashion and beauty content, DIY and makeup videos on her YouTube channel. The influencer also shares content related to healthy living and different vegan diets.

The YouTuber sitting on the bed with her dog. Photo: @aspynovard

Source: Instagram

Aspyn Ovard is married to fellow YouTuber Parker Ferris. The couple has been married for close to seven years. Ovard and Parker have a joint YouTube channel where they share content related to their everyday lives.

Profile summary

Full name: Aspyn Ovard Ferris

Aspyn Ovard Ferris Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 15 April 1996

15 April 1996 Age : 26 years old (as of 2022)

: 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Utah, United States

: Utah, United States Current residence: Salt Lake City, Utah, US

Salt Lake City, Utah, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: White

White Religion ; Christian

; Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 32-26-38

: 32-26-38 Body measurements in centimetres : 81-66-96

: 81-66-96 Shoe size : 5 (US)

: 5 (US) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Mother : Cherlann Shasha Baldesarra

: Cherlann Shasha Baldesarra Father : Casey Ovard

: Casey Ovard Siblings : 3

: 3 Relationship status: Married

Married Husband : Parker Ferris

: Parker Ferris Children : 2

: 2 Profession : YouTuber, TikTok star, social media influencer, entrepreneur

: YouTuber, TikTok star, social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth : $1.5 million

: $1.5 million Instagram : @aspynovard

: @aspynovard TikTok : @aspynovard

: @aspynovard Twitter: @aspynovard

@aspynovard YouTube: Aspyn Ovard

Aspyn Ovard’s bio

The YouTuber was born in Utah, United States. She is the daughter of Cherlann Shasha Baldesarra and Casey Ovard. Her parents divorced, and as a result, she was raised by her mother. She grew up alongside her 3 siblings. The social media star is the eldest child in her family. She has two younger brothers named Trey and Tavyn.

Who is Aspyn Ovard's sister? Her sister's name is Avrey Elle. She is also a YouTuber, TikTok star and social media personality who has found fame sharing fashion-related content. Avery shares content similar to her sister and has collaborated with her on different projects.

Aspyn is an American national by birth. Her ethnic background is white. She comes from a Christian family.

How old is Aspyn Ovard?

As of 2022, Aspyn Ovard's age is 26 years. She was born on 15 April 1996. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

How did Aspyn Ovard get famous? She gained fame through her self-titled YouTube channel where she shares vlogs, DIY, fashion and beauty videos. She joined YouTube on 29 August 2010. Ovard started posting on the platform a year later, on 25 October 2011. Her first video on the platform was a DIY video titled DIY Colored Ends Using Chalk! Hair Chalking :).

The influencer in a wide-brimmed hat. Photo: @aspynovard

Source: Instagram

The YouTuber has amassed a significant following on her channel. She has over 3.36 million subscribers. She also has a joint YouTube channel with her husband, Parker. Their content ranges from travel vlogs, their married lives, pregnancies, and their journey as parents.

Apart from YouTube, the influencer is popular on social media. She has an Instagram page with over 2.3 million followers, TikTok with over 490k followers and Twitter with more than 608k followers.

Ovard has a self-titled website. The website primarily serves as a content-sharing platform. She writes and publishes articles discussing various topics such as travel, fashion, lifestyle, beauty and parenting. Her fans can also find out where she gets her outfits from in the Shop section.

In 2016, the social media star launched Luca + Grae, a brand of female clothing and accessories.

How much is Aspyn Ovard worth?

As of 2022, Aspyn Ovard's net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. That said, this information has not been confirmed.

Who is Aspyn Ovard's husband?

Her husband's name is Parker Ferris. He is an American YouTuber and social media personality famous for posting content such as Q&As, DIY, vlogs, reactions, and Travel vlogs on his YouTube channel.

How did Aspyn Ovard and Parker Ferris meet?

The couple met through mutual friends. Parker and Aspyn started hanging out during their sophomore year. Ovard has stated that she knew Ferris had a crush on her.

The YouTube star with her husband and two daughters. Photo: @aspynovard

Source: Instagram

The couple got married on 23 October 2015 in an outdoor wedding at the Tontaquint Garden in St. George, Utah. They have two kids. Aspyn Ovard's chosen baby names for her daughters are Cove and Lola.

How tall is Aspyn Ovard?

She stands at the height of 5 ft 5 in (165 cm). The YouTuber weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kg). Her measurements are 32-26-38 inches (81-66-96 cm).

Fast facts about Aspyn Ovard

How old is Aspyn? She is 26 years old as of 2022. What is Aspyn Ovard's job? She is a YouTuber and social media influencer. What religion is Aspyn? She is a Christian. When did Aspyn Ovard have her baby? She had her first child on 17 August 2019 and her second child on 30 September 2021. Where does Aspyn Ovard live? She is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. What is Aspyn Ovard's height? She stands at the height of 5 ft 5 in (165 cm).

Aspyn Ovard has made a name for herself sharing content on YouTube. She is a mother of two who documents and shares content related to fashion, lifestyle, travel, and beauty.

