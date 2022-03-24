Kelsey Kreppel's biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend, job

Who is Kelsey Kreppel? She is a YouTuber and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is popularly known on YouTube for video challenges, vlogs and fashion review-related content.

The YouTube star posing for a photo in a blue denim jacket. Photo: @kelseykreppel

Source: Instagram

How did Kelsey Kreppel get famous? The YouTuber gained immense popularity in 2017 by appearing on Cody Ko’s videos and his former podcast Insanely Chill.

Profile summary

Full name : Kelsey Kreppel

: Kelsey Kreppel Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 24 September 1993

24 September 1993 Age : 28 years (as of April 2022)

: 28 years (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, CA, US

: Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’ 6’’

: 5’ 6’’ Height in centimetres : 168

: 168 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Mother : Laureen Lang

: Laureen Lang Father : Neil Louis

: Neil Louis Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Boyfriend: Cody Ko

Cody Ko Education : California State University

: California State University Profession: YouTuber, social media influencer

YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth : $1-5 million

: $1-5 million Instagram : @kelseykreppel

: @kelseykreppel YouTube: Kelsey Kreppel

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kelsey Kreppel’s biography

The YouTuber was born to Laureen Lang and Neil Louis Kreppel in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. She hails from a Christian family.

Kelsey grew up alongside her older brother named Kevin.

Where did Kelsey Kreppel go to college?

The social media influencer attended California State University, Northridge. There, she pursued a degree in child and adolescent development. She graduated and became a preschool teacher.

What is Kelsey Kreppel’s nationality?

The YouTuber is an American national of white ethnicity.

When is Kelsey Kreppel’s birthday?

The American YouTuber and social media influencer poses for a photo. Photo: @kelseykreppel

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer was born on 24 September 1993. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

How old is Kelsey Kreppel?

As of April 2022, Kelsey Kreppel's age is 28 years.

What does Kelsey Kreppel do?

Kelsey is an American-based YouTuber and social media influencer. She is widely known on YouTube for her video challenges, vlogs, make-up tutorials and fashion review-related content.

She launched her self-titled YouTube channel on 11 December 2014 and posted her first video called Thanks for having me on 8 December 2017. Over time, she has acquired over 959k subscribers.

She is also active and famous on Instagram, with more than 886k followers. Kreppel mostly uses the account to post her lifestyle photos and pictures with her boyfriend. She also uses the account for marketing various products such as MiO Liquid Water Enhancer and SmartSweets.

She also has a Twitter account with more than 128k followers.

Is Kelsey Kreppel still a teacher?

No, she previously worked as a preschool teacher but later became a YouTuber and entertainer.

What is Kelsey Kreppel's net worth?

No official sources are stating the YouTuber’s exact net worth. According to BuzzLearn, her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million-$5 million.

How did Cody Ko meet Kelsey?

The YouTuber and her fiancé Cody Ko. Photo: @kelseykreppel

Source: Instagram

Cody Ko and Kelsey first met at a dinner that was organized by their mutual friend. Since then, they started seeing each other regularly. Her partner is also a famous YouTuber and actor.

For how long have Cody Ko and Kelsey Kreppel been together?

The pair have been together for more than four years now. They started dating in 2017.

Are Cody and Kelsey engaged?

Yes, the two got engaged on 19 December 2021. They confirmed their engagement through Cody’s Instagram account. He posted a photo kneeling on one knee holding a ring. He captioned the photo with the following words:

yesterday was a beautiful perfect day. thanks for making me the happiest guy on earth @kelseykreppel

How tall is Kelsey Kreppel?

Kelsey Kreppel's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres). She weighs around 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Fast facts about Kelsey Kreppel

The YouTuber was born on 24 September 1993.

Kelsey is a former preschool teacher, YouTuber and social media influencer.

She has an older brother called Kevin.

Kreppel is in a relationship with Cody Ko, a fellow YouTuber and actor.

She has a height of 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 121 pounds.

The YouTuber has brown hair and blue eyes.

Kelsey Kreppel is an American YouTuber and social media influencer. She gained immense popularity after becoming romantically involved with Cody Ko, a popular YouTuber.

READ ASLO: Charlie Clips’ biography: real name, family, partner, net worth

Legit.ng recently published a biography about Charlie Clips. He is a popular comedian and social media influencer from the United States of America. He is best known for being a cast member of the improv comedy show Wild 'N Out aired on MTV and VH1.

Charlie Clips gained immense popularity following his consistent wins in the rap battle industry. He also has a self-titled YouTube channel. The rapper is currently living in Harlem, New York, USA.

Source: Legit.ng