Brighton’s new signing Zadok Yohanna has rejected Lamine Yamal comparisons and points to Riyad Mahrez as his playing style inspiration

The 18-year-old Nigerian winger says his teammates nicknamed him “Mahrez” because of his dribbling and ball control

Yohanna joined Brighton in a £21.5 million move and is already drawing attention across Europe

Brighton & Hove Albion’s latest signing Zadok Yohanna has stepped into English football with attention already following him from every direction.

The 18-year-old winger has been linked by fans to Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal, but he is not buying into that comparison, at least not yet.

Brighton have agreed to sign winger Zadok Yohanna in a deal worth £21.5m from AIK Stockholm. Photo credit: Brighton

Source: Twitter

Instead, Yohanna points to a very different influence. One that comes from his early days in Nigeria, long before the Premier League spotlight arrived.

Yohanna names Mahrez as role model

Yohanna revealed that his football identity was shaped back home, where teammates gave him a nickname that has stuck with him ever since.

They called him “Riyad Mahrez.”

It was not a casual label. It came from how he moves with the ball, the way he drifts past defenders, and his comfort in tight spaces. According to Yohanna, that style stood out early, even before he left Nigeria.

Speaking in a Football is Football video seen on X, the Bauchi-born winger explained that the nickname came from those who played alongside him, not something he created for himself.

“My teammates in Nigeria, that’s the name they gave me. They say I dribble like Riyad Mahrez. I play like Mahrez, so they gave me the name Riyad Mahrez.”

The reference has followed him into Europe, where his performances at AIK Stockholm eventually earned him a £21.5 million move to Brighton.

Why Lamine Yamal comparisons miss the point

Since his move to England from AIK in Sweden, as reported by BBC Sport, online chatter has linked Yohanna with Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona and Spain forward known for his direct attacking style and rapid rise in La Liga.

Both players are left-footed wingers who enjoy starting from the right side and drifting into dangerous areas. That similarity has fuelled the comparison.

Yohanna, however, sees his game differently.

Yamal plays with sharp acceleration and constant attacking intent. Yohanna leans more into rhythm, control, and slow-burn creativity.

It is a different kind of threat, even if both operate in similar spaces on the pitch.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is considered one of the brightest wingers in the world at just 18. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Yamal’s rise has already placed him among the most talked-about young players in Europe, especially after his standout season at Barcelona, where he was close to the Ballon d’Or conversation.

Yohanna is still early in his journey, and he is not trying to step into that frame.

Yohanna’s calm confidence around Mahrez praise

What stands out most is the way Yohanna speaks about Mahrez. There is no hesitation in his admiration.

Mahrez, who starred for Leicester City and Manchester City, built his reputation on balance, close control, and the ability to beat defenders without rushing the moment.

As seen on Transfermarkt, the Algerian winger won 10 major titles during his time playing in England. This includes 5 Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups, and 3 Carabao Cups before leaving for Saudi Arabia.

That is the profile the Nigerian winger seems comfortable aligning with.

For Yohanna, the focus remains on settling into the Premier League without getting pulled into comparisons that do not fully match how he sees his own game.

How much Ikoh Allah will get from Yohanna’s transfer

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the transfer of Yohanna from AIK Stockholm to Brighton is not only a landmark move for the player but also a potentially life-changing deal for the academy that helped shape his early career.

For Yohanna's reported £21.5 million transfer, five percent of the fee equals £1.075 million. That amount is then shared among the clubs responsible for his football education during his formative years, which in this case goes to Ikoh Allah Football Academy.

Source: Legit.ng