Nigerian singer Peter Okoye encountered a dramatic moment online

This was after he dropped a snippet of his latest music release

A fan came up to criticise him for being active despite his age, which he reacted to

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P and one half of the defunct P-Square duo, has addressed calls for him to retire from music.

This was after a female fan suggested he was too old to continue performing.

Peter Okoye responds after being told he is too old to continue making music. Credit: @peterokoye

Source: Instagram

The fan, with the X handle OloriOfOloris, wrote:

“I don't get why an almost 50-year-old man is still singing like this. It's okay to retire❤️.”

The comment sparked reactions online, with media personality Do2dtun countering the age-based criticism by listing global stars who continue to perform well into their 40s, 50s, and beyond, including Beyoncé, Shakira, Lionel Richie, and Bruce Springsteen.

Quoting Do2dtun’s post, Mr P dismissed the retirement calls, attributing them to lingering sentiments from fans of the defunct P-Square group. He said:

“No be me increase fuel price for Naija. Frustration dey everywhere, but somehow na Mr P dem wan blame… After dem realise say all those narratives no hold water, dem come with another one: ‘Now he is too old to be singing and dancing.’ Meanwhile, na the same people go celebrate and hype Usher, Beyoncé, and Chris Brown for doing exactly the same thing.”

Okoye emphasised his commitment to his solo career, revealing he had signed a multi-million-dollar five-year deal with an international distribution company covering three albums. He added:

“As for this solo journey? It’s one of the best things that has ever happened in my life, and I honestly don’t care what anyone thinks. Nobody can stop this movement. The train has left the station. It’s Mr P Forever! OG FOREVER drops this year, and we’re just getting started!”

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Okoye, on Tuesday morning, June 2, 2026, caused fear after he shared his recent experience in the Lekki area of Lagos.

In a tweet shared via his official X handle, Peter revealed he was returning from a video shoot in Lekki, Lagos, when he encountered a crowd that had reportedly caught a suspected bandit.

Reacting, the singer, who recently shared concerns about voters' choice ahead of the 2027 election, expressed shock that such threats had reached Lagos.

In his words,

"Omo! Just coming back from a video shoot around Lekki and saw a crowd gathered. Na there I hear say dem catch suspected bandit. Omo, dem don enter Lagos o! "

Peter Okoye responds after fan claims it is time to leave the music scene. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye locks horns with man

Legit.ng also reported Peter Okoye had a heated moment with a troll who told him to reconcile with his twin brother Rudeboy.

The singer shared a throwback picture of his humble beginnings without putting his twin in the picture.

An overzealous fan came forward to taunt his post, which didn’t end well, as they both attracted attention online.

Source: Legit.ng