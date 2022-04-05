Brooke Ashley Hall’s biography: age, nationality, kids, net worth

Brooke Ashley Hall is a renowned American TikTok star, YouTuber and social media personality. She co-runs a YouTube channel titled The Beverly Halls with her husband, Marco Hall, and most of their content includes pranks, challenges and vlogs. She also has a self-titled channel, where she has been posting fashion-related videos.

Brooke Ashley Hall is a famous social media influencer. She commands a massive following across various social media platforms including TikTok and YouTube. Get to know more details about her personal and professional life on her bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Brooke Ashley Hall

Brooke Ashley Hall Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 19 April 1993

: 19 April 1993 Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)

29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth: Warren, Ohio, USA

Warren, Ohio, USA Current residence: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 5"

5' 5" Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches: 36-28-40

36-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres : 91-71-101

: 91-71-101 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Married

Married Husband : Marco Hall

: Marco Hall Children: 3

3 Profession: YouTuber, Social media influencer

YouTuber, Social media influencer Net worth : $1 million

: $1 million Instagram : @brookeashleyhall

: @brookeashleyhall TikTok: @brookeashleyhall

@brookeashleyhall YouTube: The Beverly Halls

Brooke Ashley Hall's biography

The social media influencer was born in Warren, Ohio, United States.

How old is Brooke Ashley Hall?

Brooke Ashley Hall's age is 29 years old as of 2022. She was born on 19 April 1993, and her birth sign is Aries.

Career

She is a well-known social media influencer and YouTuber widely recognized for their family YouTube channel, The Beverly Halls, which she co-runs with her husband. The channel was launched on 10 July 2014, and she has since engaged her fans, consistently uploading pranks, challenges and vlogs. The couple has amassed a vast following of more than 3.8 million subscribers on the channel.

She also has a self-titled YouTube channel with more than 137k subscribers. The unverified channel was created on 4 June 2016. Here she mainly uploads hacks and videos related to fashion and makeup.

Aside from posting her videos on YouTube, the American celebrity also shares content on social media platforms such as TikTok, where she has a massive following of 10.5 million followers as of 2022. She also has a substantial following of above 843 thousand followers on Instagram.

The TikTok star uses her significant following on social media to promote various brands. Among her endorsements are Fashion Nova, Olay, WW and many more.

What is Brooke Ashley Hall's net worth?

According to the Married Biography, her net worth is approximately $ 1 million. However, this information is not from a verified source.

Who is Brooke Ashley Hall married to?

The famous YouTuber is married to Marco Hall, a boxer and social media influencer. However, it is not clear when exactly the couple got married.

Who are Brooke Ashley Hall's kids?

The Youtuber has three children named Braylon, Mar'Cannon and Caedon. However, Braylon is from her previous relationship. They had Mar'Cannon and Caedon after becoming a couple. Their lastborn son, Caedon, was born on 14 January 2021.

How old was Brooke Ashley Hall when she had her first baby?

The TikTok star had her first child, Braylon, when she was 16 years old. And at that time, she could not afford a crib for her son, so she had to lay him in a cardboard box.

How tall is Brooke Ashley Hall?

Brooke Ashley Hall's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres), and she weighs about 121 pounds (55 kilograms). She has brown eyes and blonde hair, and her body measurements are 36-28-40 inches ( 91-71-101 centimetres).

Fast facts about Brooke Ashley Hall

Who is Brooke Ashley Hall married to? She is married to an American-based boxer, Marco Hall. What is Brooke Ashley Hall's nationality? The social media celebrity has an American nationality and currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. How old is Brooke Ashley Hall? She is 29 years old as of 2022. How old was Brooke Ashley Hall when she had her first baby? She gave birth to her first child, Braylon, when she was 16 years old. Who is Brooke Ashley? She is a popular YouTuber and social media influencer. How much is Brooke Ashley Hall's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million.

Brooke Ashley Hall is an American social media influencer and YouTuber who has made it big on different platforms. Her unique content has earned her a significant following, especially on TikTok and Instagram.

