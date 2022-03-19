Shani Grimmond’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Shani Grimmond is a renowned Australian YouTuber and social media influencer popularly recognized for her self-titled YouTube channel, where she uploads vlogs and makeup tutorials.

The beauty guru in a white dress. Photo: @shanigrimmond

Source: Instagram

Grimmond is among the most popular internet sensations today. She commands a huge following across social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. Get to know more details about her personal life in her bio.

Profile summary

Real name: Kashani Grimmond

Kashani Grimmond Known as : Shani Grimmond

: Shani Grimmond Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 21 March 1997

: 21 March 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

: Brisbane, Queensland, Australia Current residence: Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia Nationality : Australian

: Australian Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 8"

: 5' 8" Height in centimetres : 174

: 174 Weight in pounds: 134

134 Weight in kilograms : 61

: 61 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend : Jacob Tompkins

: Jacob Tompkins Occupation : YouTuber, social media influencer

: YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth : $3 million

: $3 million Instagram : @shanigrimmond

: @shanigrimmond Twitter: @shanigrimmond

Shani Grimmond's biography

The influencer poses for a photo. Photo: @shanigrimmond

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer was born in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. The young celebrity was raised alongside Kallym, her older brother and Hailley, her younger sister.

What is Shani Grimmond's real name?

The Australian social media star's real name is Kashani Grimmond.

When is Shani Grimmond's birthday?

The Australian YouTuber was born on 21 March 1997, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

How old is Shani Grimmond?

Shani Grimmond's age is 25 years old as of 2022. She was born in 1997.

What is Shani Grimmond's ethnicity?

The social media influencer is an Australian national of white ethnicity.

Career

The social media influencer has had a great interest in makeup and fashion since her childhood. She launched her self-titled YouTube channel in November 2011. She has since engaged her fans by constantly uploading everything related to fashion and beauty. Her YouTube channel currently has over 1.49 million subscribers, but it is not verified.

The young celebrity is also popular on Instagram, with 1.4 million followers as of now. She mainly posts fashion pants, summer outfits, short videos and other photos. Additionally, she has a Twitter account with 143.9k followers.

What is Shani Grimmond's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the YouTuber is worth. However, according to Celebzbiography, she has an estimated net worth of $3 million. She earns her income mainly from her social media career.

Who is Shani Grimmond dating?

Shani with her boyfriend. Photo: @shanigrimmond

Source: Instagram

Shani Grimmond's boyfriend is called Jacob Tompkins. Not much is known about their relationship, however, the two have been posting photos of themselves together on social media.

Who is Shani Grimmond's ex-boyfriend?

She dated Instagram star Johnathon Sauer in 2015 but their relationship did not last long as the duo separated in 2018. She has also been romantically linked to AFL player Tomas Bugg.

How tall is Shani Grimmond?

Shani Grimmond's height is 5 feet 9 inches (174 centimetres) and she weighs about 138 pounds (63 kilograms). She has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

Where does Shani Grimmond live?

The influencer currently resides in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Shani Grimmond is an online personality who has amassed millions of followers from all over the world. She is among the youngest sought-after personalities on the internet today.

