Burna Boy gathered with family, friends, and music legends in Lagos to mark his grandfather, Pa Benson Idonije's landmark 90th birthday

Pa Idonije is no ordinary elder, but a revered broadcaster, music critic, and former manager of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti

Burna Boy delivered an unscripted, deeply personal speech at the event, celebrating the man he called his hero and crediting him for making him who he is today

Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats star Burna Boy has honoured his grandfather, Pa Benson Idonije, at a grand celebration in Lagos marking his 90th birthday.

Benson Idonije, a respected broadcaster, music critic and former manager of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, was praised for his lasting influence on Nigeria’s music scene.

Burna Boy honours Benson Idonije at 90th birthday in Lagos as family and guests gather for the celebration. Photo: burnaboygram/1benny7g

Source: Instagram

The gathering brought together family, friends, admirers and music icons, turning the milestone into a tribute to a man whose work shaped generations of Nigerian sound and culture.

Burna Boy, speaking at the event, described his grandfather as the reason many of today’s opportunities exist.

The music superstar said he was not prepared to give a speech but felt compelled to express his gratitude, stating that he is forever indebted to him.

"I'm not great at speeches and I didn't know I was about to do this, so bear with me. We're here to celebrate my granddad on his birthday, 90th birthday. You know, the prayer is that we all get to live that long. So this is not an ordinary man or an ordinary birthday. This is the greatest man in the world as far as I'm concerned. And this is the reason why we have a lot of things we have today. So I'm forever indebted to him and grateful to him."

Burna Boy joins family to celebrate his grandad, Benson Idonije, at 90 and expresses deep gratitude. Photo: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Raising a toast to his grandfather, the singer expressed hope that Pa Idonije would live long enough to see future generations, affectionately calling him both his hero and "Uncle Benji."

"To the greatest man in the world, Benson Idonije, my hero. May you live long to see our grandchildren. So yeah, thank you very much for being in our lives and for creating us, you know, and making us what we are right now. So this is to you, Uncle Benji. Cheers!"

The evening was not just a birthday party but a celebration of a cultural figure whose legacy continues to inspire.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Burna Boy's speech

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans praised the musician for acknowledging his roots and wishing his grandfather well.

@stubborntailor:

“Respect is reciprocal I remember when benson idonijie drops a heartfelt prayer for burna boy in L. i. f. E. Abulm”

@Drimgboi7ao:

“He's also happy to see what Burna has become in life ♥️”

@snax_boy:

“Happy 90th birthday to him! It's beautiful to see Burna Boy honor the man who helped shape his life and values.”

@InyangBiet:

“Every good grandparent has a grandchild that adores them… He’s gonna be sad when he eventually leaves the world.”

@Pdwildtruth:

“90 years is a blessing. Happy birthday to Grandpa Benson Idonijie 🎂❤️”

@Dorren06:

“That prayer is it for Burnaboy children? I believe Baba don get other grandkids. Congratulations to Baba, 90 years no be small I love Burnaboy speech”

Singer SkyB laments over Burna Boy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran singer SkyB expressed his disappointment over perceived neglect from Burna Boy and other new-generation Port Harcourt stars.

The Pray For Me crooner recalled his past sacrifices for the region's music industry, noting that those he helped have now distanced themselves.

SkyB stated that Burna Boy failed to support him financially or collaborate with him to rejuvenate his fading career.

Source: Legit.ng