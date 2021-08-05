Katie Morgan’s biography: what is known about the actress?

Katie Morgan is an American model, exotic dancer, former radio talk show host, and adult film actress. Although she is best known as Katie Morgan, her real name is Sarah Lyn Carradine. She has featured on various videos and TV shows such as Mommy's Girl and Zack and Miri Make a P*rno.

Actress Katie Morgan attends the 2017 AVN Awards nomination party at Avalon on November 17, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

Katie Morgan has a career that spans close to two decades. She started her career as an adult film star to raise funds for her bail and plea bargain. She had been arrested for transporting over 100 pounds (45 kg) of m*rijuana from Mexico into the United States. So, who is Katie Morgan?

Profile summary

Birth name : Sarah Lyn Carradine

: Sarah Lyn Carradine Nick name : Katie Morgan

: Katie Morgan Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : March 17, 1980

: March 17, 1980 Age : 41 years old (as of 2021)

: 41 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth: Reseda, Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Reseda, Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence : Las Vegas, Nevada, US

: Las Vegas, Nevada, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet and inches : 5'5"

: 5'5" Height in metres : 1.65

: 1.65 Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in kilograms : 48

: 48 Weight in pounds : 106

: 106 Body measurements in inches : 34-23-33

: 34-23-33 Body measurements in centimeters : 86-58.5-84

: 86-58.5-84 Shoe size: 6.5 (US)

6.5 (US) Dress size : 4 (US)

: 4 (US) Hair color : Blonde

: Blonde Eye color : Green

: Green Siblings : One

: One Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse: Jim Jackman

Jim Jackman Profession : Model, exotic dancer, adult film actress

: Model, exotic dancer, adult film actress Net worth : $1.5 Million

: $1.5 Million Twitter: @thekatiemorgan

Katie Morgan's biography

Katie Morgan, is an American adult film actress. She has been part of the adult film industry for close to two decades. During her time in the industry, she has made a name for herself and is one of the most recognized actresses in the adult entertainment industry.

Actress Katie Morgan was born on the 17th of March 1980. She was born in Reseda, Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

How old is Katie Morgan?

As of 2021, Katie Morgan's age is 41 years. Her zodiac sign is Aries, and she has a white ethnical background. As for her childhood, she was brought up in a strict religious family.

Adult film actress Katie Morgan attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel on January 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: Getty Images

Not much is known about the actress's early life; however, she has a brother. Her dad is a priest. She was also homeschooled together with her brother. The actress has stated that she did not have many friends She has also come out to say that she hated her brother growing up, but the two do get along better now.

Career

Katie Morgan got into the adult filming industry so as to raise funds for her bail and plea bargain. The thought of being an adult actress initially came to her while she was out on bail. At the time, Katie was waiting at home for her court dates.

She has stated that during this time, she watched a lot of adult movies. It is while watching the X-rated films that it occurred to her that the people she was watching were actually working. The actress reached out to an established adult movie star who gave her pointers on what to do and what not to do in the industry.

This is what the actress had to say about joining the adult film industry:

Honestly, when I first got into the industry, I was like, 'I’ll just do a few movies, make some money before I go to jail, All the way home from the first scene I ever did, I thought, ‘Oh, I really like this. I think I might do a lot of this.’ And I did.

Adult film actress Katie Morgan arrives at the 2015 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel on January 24, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: Getty Images

Her first role was in Ed Powers' Dirty Debutantes 197 in 2001. She then went on to feature in Girls Home Alone 15, where she starred alongside other actresses such as Calli Cox, Jessica Dee and Michelle Raven.

Katie Morgan, whose real name is Sarah Lyn Carradine, adopted the name Katie in reference to the real first name of the Scarlett O'Hara character in Gone with the Wind. The actress chose her second name Morgan in reference to the alcoholic beverage Captain Morgan's Rum.

In 2008, the beautiful actress retired from the business, but the official announcement came a year later. However, the actress announced in September 2015 that she had returned to the adult film industry. Her announcement was followed by the signing of a business deal with Nexxxt Level Talent Agency.

According to her IMDB page, the actress has over 278 credits to her name. Here is a list of some of Katie Morgan's TV show and videos:

Luciano: R.I.P. (2001)

(2001) Farmer's Daughters Down South (2002)

(2002) Summer Camp Sun Bunnies (2003)

(2003) University of Austyn (2005)

(2005) Mary Carey for Governor (2006)

(2006) For Love, Money or a Green Card (2007)

(2007) Cheating Affairs (2008)

(2008) Shoot the Hero (2010)

(2010) L!fe Happens (2011)

(2011) TripTank (2014)

(2014) Mommy's Girl (2016 - 2021)

How much is Katie Morgan worth?

Katie Morgan's net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth, as of 2021 stands at $1.5 Million. Her primary source of income comes from her work as an adult film actress. In addition to this, she has also worked as a talk-show host.

Actress Katie Morgan arrives to the Weinstein Co. premiere of "Zack & Miri Make A Po*no" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on October 20, 2008 in Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

Why was Katie Morgan arrested?

The actress was arrested when she was only 20 years old. Katie Morgan’s arrest happened after she was caught trying to smuggle m*rijuana into the United States. Her arrest came in 2000 after she was caught at the bounder of the US and Mexico, where she was transporting over 100 pounds (45 kg) of m*rijuana from Mexico.

Is Katie Morgan married?

Katie Morgan is married to Jim Jackman. Morgan met her husband while on the set of Zack and Miri Make a P*rno. At the time, the two were seeing other people. As fate would have it, they met again a year later and discovered that they were single. The two were good friends before they started dating. The two have been married for close to a decade.

Adult film actor Evan Stone (L) and adult film actress Katie Morgan attend the world premiere of the film "LadyKillerTV" on October 23, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: Getty Images

Katie Morgan has had a long and successful career in the adult entertainment industry. She has established herself as one of the recognisable faces in her profession.

