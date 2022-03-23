Lil Key's biography: age, height, birthday, real name, girlfriend

Lil Key is a Baltimore-based rapper and hip-hop star who rose to stardom after the release of his album My Life Volume 1. He is also known for appearing on the second season of the reality show The Rap Game, which airs on the Lifetime TV network.

Lil Key appears at a special hometown screening of "REL" hosted by FOX in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Larry French

Source: Getty Images

Lil Key has loved singing since he was a child. At the age of 12, he started uploading videos of himself rapping to his YouTube channel.

Profile summary

Real name: Keon Myers

Keon Myers Known as : Lil Key

: Lil Key Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 5 April 2000

5 April 2000 Age: 22 years (as of 2022)

22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Baltimore, Maryland, United States

: Baltimore, Maryland, United States Current residence : Baltimore, MD, US

: Baltimore, MD, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'7"

: 5'7" Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 145

: 145 Weight in kilograms : 66

: 66 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Black

: Black Mother: TaRhonika Vaughn

TaRhonika Vaughn Father: Mr. Myers

Mr. Myers Siblings : 1

: 1 Sister: Niyah

Niyah Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Girlfriend: Princess Tommi

Princess Tommi Profession: Rapper, reality TV star

Rapper, reality TV star Net worth : $1 million

: $1 million Instagram: @bmorelilkey

@bmorelilkey Twitter: @BmoreLilKey

Lil Key's biography

Jessica "Jess Hilarious" Moore (L) and Lil Key (R) appear at a special hometown screening of "REL" hosted by FOX Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Larry French

Source: Getty Images

Where is Lil Key from? The American rapper was born in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. Lil Key's mother is TaRhonika Vaughn. He has a sister named Niyah.

What is little Key's real name?

The entertainer's real name is Keon Myers.

When is Lil Key's birthday?

The famous rapper was born on 5 April 2000. His zodiac sign is Aries.

How old is Lil Key now?

Lil Key's age is 22 years as of 2022.

Career

The renowned rapper started his music journey at a young age. His career breakthrough came in 2013 when he launched his first album, My Life Volume 1. In 2014, he released his second studio album, Street Certified 2.

In 2016, the young rapper was featured in the second season of the reality show The Rap Game. The following year he released another track titled Shorty Right There.

Lil Key's songs

Below is a list of some of his popular songs:

Backpack Flow

Foam City

Dub

Struggle

Say A Prayer

Thank You

Champion

Chosen

Smile

Love To Hate Me

Additionally, he is also popular on social media and YouTube. His Instagram account currently has 454k followers, TikTok page has over 167k followers, while his Facebook page has 47k followers.

His YouTube channel has 42.2k subscribers, and he uses it mostly to share music videos to his songs with the world.

What is Lil Key's net worth?

According to Idol Networth, the rapper's net worth is approximately $1 million. However, this information is not from a verified source.

Who is Lil Key's girlfriend?

The American rapper with his girlfriend. Photo: @bmorelilkey

Source: Instagram

Lil Key from the rap game is currently dating Princess Tommi, who is a social media star. The two have a YouTube channel together named Tommi and Key.

How tall is Lil Key?

Lil Key's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres), and he weighs about 145 pounds (66 kilograms).

Fast facts about Lil Key

He has black eyes and hair.

What happened to Lil Key from The Rap Game? He was born with a brachial plexus injury to his right arm, limiting the mobility of his arm.

He has been involved in charity work to assist children with disabilities and those suffering from various injuries.

Who is Lil Key's manager? The American rapper's manager is his mom, TaRhonika Vaughn.

Did Lil Key win The Rap Game ? No, he did not.

? No, he did not. The rapper is the brand ambassador for Shoe City, a local store from his hometown.

Lil Key is an American rapper and hip-hop star who started his career at the age of 12 and has since established a great reputation in the music industry. He has also been involved in charity work and support of the local community.

Source: Legit.ng