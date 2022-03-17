Megan Batoon’s biography: age, ethnicity, boyfriend, net worth

Megan Batoon is a popular dancer, choreographer, YouTuber, and social media influencer from the United States. She has been cast in several films and TV shows since her first appearance in the 2012 film, Step Up Revolution as a Dancer.

Batoon attends the '2017 Billboard Music Awards' And ELLE Present Women In Music At YouTube Space LA in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Batoon is a famous name on the internet. She has attracted a massive following across various social media platforms. Get to know more about her in her bio here.

Profile summary

Full name : Megan Alicia Batoon

: Megan Alicia Batoon Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 29 March 1991

: 29 March 1991 Age : 31 years old (as of 2022)

: 31 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Jacksonville, Florida, USA

: Jacksonville, Florida, USA Current residence : Los Angeles, New York, USA

: Los Angeles, New York, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5' 4"

5' 4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 35-25-34

: 35-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-60-90

91-60-90 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Father : Hyderick Batoon

: Hyderick Batoon Mother : Michele DePompeo

: Michele DePompeo Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Actress, choreographer, YouTuber, and social media influencer

: Actress, choreographer, YouTuber, and social media influencer Net worth : $2 million

: $2 million Instagram : @meganbatoon

: @meganbatoon Twitter : @meganbatoon

: @meganbatoon YouTube: MeganBatoon

Megan Batoon's biography

Batoon attends Refinery29 29Rooms Los Angeles: Turn It Into Art Opening Night Party at ROW DTLA in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Where is Megan Batoon from originally? The American actress was born in Jacksonville, Florida, the USA, to Michele DePompeo and Hyderick Batoon. Megan Batoon's parents are currently divorced, and her mother is remarried. She was raised alongside her older sister named Nicole Lee.

How old is Megan Batoon?

Megan Batoon's age is 31 years as of 2022. She was born on 29 March 1991, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Megan Batoon's nationality?

Megan is of American nationality and currently resides in Los Angeles, New York, the United States.

What is Megan Batoon's ethnicity?

Megan is of mixed ethnicity, with Irish, Polish and Filipino roots.

What is Megan Batoon known for?

Megan Batoon is an actress, choreographer, YouTuber, and social media influencer. She also uses her social media channels to entertain her admirers. She launched her self-titled YouTube channel on 13 December 2010 and posted her first video on 17 February 2011.

Most of her YouTube content includes comedy sketches, choreography videos, home DIYs, travel vlogs, and fashion and beauty vlogs. She was chosen in 2018 as a YouTube comedian during the 8th annual Shorty Awards. Today, her YouTube channel has amassed over 1.14 million subscribers.

She is also popular on Instagram and Twitter, with 765k and 109.6 thousand followers, respectively.

The social media influencer made her acting debut in 2012 when she played the role of a dancer in the movie Step Up Revolution. Since then, she has been featured in several TV shows and movies.

What show is Megan Batoon in?

Below are some of Megan Batoon's movies and TV shows according to her IMDb profile.

Lonely and Horny (2018) as Maggie

(2018) as Maggie Geoffrey the Dumbass (2018) as Megan Batoon

(2018) as Megan Batoon Fab Life Teresa Xo (2017) as Elena the Makeup Artist

(2017) as Elena the Makeup Artist Alyson Stoner: Life Were a Dance Movie (2017) as Megan Batoon

(2017) as Megan Batoon Ladies of Rap (2016) as Pocahontas

(2016) as Pocahontas A Peculiar Tale (2016) as Dancer

(2016) as Dancer Making Moves (2016) as Bridget

(2016) as Bridget My Girlfriend Farted (2016) as a Girlfriend

(2016) as a Girlfriend Team Edge (2015-2018) as Guest Star

(2015-2018) as Guest Star Breaking Through (2015) as Park Dancer

(2015) as Park Dancer Last Moments of Relationships (2015) as Tasha

(2015) as Tasha Empty Spaces (2015) as Megan

(2015) as Megan Everything Before Us (2015) as Meg

(2015) as Meg The Truth About Being Single (2015)

(2015) Rainbow Man (2014) as Kimmie Walker

(2014) as Kimmie Walker High Fives (2014)

(2014) Bad Weather Films ( 2013-2014)

( 2013-2014) UCandie (2014) as Gabby

(2014) as Gabby Friends vs. More Than Friends (2014) as Megan

(2014) as Megan Best Workout Period (2014) as Deb

(2014) as Deb Pen 15 Club (2013) as Pen Girl

(2013) as Pen Girl She Has a Boyfriend (2013) as Amy

(2013) as Amy Date-A-Max (2013) as Dana

(2013) as Dana Whistle While I Work It (2013) as Foot Stomped

(2013) as Foot Stomped Anthony Ma Presents... (2013)

(2013) Step Up Revolution (2012) as Dancer

What is Megan Batoon's net worth?

Batoon attends the screening of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Everything, Everything" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

According to Hollywood Worth, the actress has a net worth of $2 million. This figure, however, is not from a verified source.

Who is Megan Batoon dating?

Who is Megan Batoon's boyfriend? The actress is currently single. However, it is being rumoured that she is in a romantic relationship with Amazing Vacation Rentals co-star, Luis D. Ortiz.

Who has Megan Batoon dated?

The famous dancer previously dated a fellow dancer named Eastwood. Megan Batoon and Ian Eastwood dated from 2014 to 2016.

Batoon has also been romantically linked to American social media influencer Andrew Siwicki. Little is known about the relationship between Megan Batoon and Andrew Siwicki.

What is Megan Batoon's height?

The YouTuber is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall and weighs about 121 pounds (55 kilograms). She has dark brown hair and eyes. Her body measurements are 35-25-34 inches (91-60-90 centimetres).

Megan Batoon is a famous actress, social media star, and YouTuber. She is skilled at creating entertaining content suitable for her online audience. She majorly posts comedy sketches, choreography videos, home DIYs, and fashion and beauty vlogs.

