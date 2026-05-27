Nigerian football mourns the shocking death of 21-year-old winger Victor Udoh, who was found dead in Abuja apartment

Southampton released an emotional tribute, describing themselves as “devastated” by the passing of their former U21 player

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface led heartfelt reactions from the football community, expressing grief on social media

Nigerian football has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh, who reportedly passed away in Abuja at the age of 21.

Udoh, who was recently on holiday in Nigeria after the conclusion of the Czech football season with Dynamo České Budějovice, was found dead on Monday morning after reportedly spending time out with friends the night before.

Southampton have expressed their sympathy to the family of Victor Udoh following the sudden death of the Nigerian international in Abuja. Photo credit: Southampton FC

Source: Twitter

While early local reports suggested possible food or alcohol poisoning, authorities have not confirmed the cause of death, and investigations are still ongoing, ESPN reports.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves across the football world, with tributes pouring in from clubs, teammates, and fans who remember the young winger as one of Nigeria’s promising talents.

Southampton pay emotional tribute to Udoh

According to BBC Sport, Southampton were among the first clubs to react publicly to the devastating news, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of a player they once invested in.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of former player Victor Udoh at the age of 21,” the club said in a statement shared on social media.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club go out to Victor’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

Udoh had joined Southampton in February 2025 from Royal Antwerp on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Although he never made a senior appearance for the Saints, he featured regularly for the U21 side in Premier League 2 before moving on in search of first-team football in the Czech Republic.

Victor Boniface speaks out after Udoh’s death

The emotional weight of Udoh’s passing was also felt within the Super Eagles camp, with Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface among those who reacted publicly.

Victor Boniface has reacted emotionally to the tragic death of Victor Udoh in Abuja after a night out with his friends. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Boniface expressed his disbelief and heartbreak in a short but powerful message:

“Omo 💔 Wickedness to the highest.”

The reaction reflected the wider pain within Nigeria’s football community, where Udoh was widely regarded as a rising talent with significant potential.

Born in Akwa Ibom State in 2004, he began his journey at Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before earning a move to Europe with Royal Antwerp in 2023.

Udoh’s promising career cut short too soon

Udoh’s rise through European football had been steady and promising.

After his stint in Belgium, he joined Southampton, where his performances for the youth side earned praise despite limited opportunities at senior level.

In 2025, he made another move to Dynamo České Budejovice in the Czech Republic, signing a contract that was expected to run until 2028 as he sought consistent first-team football.

Tragically, that journey has now been cut short, leaving teammates, coaches, and fans struggling to process the loss of a young player whose career was still in its early stages.

Victor Udoh’s cause of death emerges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Udoh reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, under heartbreaking circumstances, with early reports suggesting suspected food or alcohol poisoning.

The 21-year-old footballer was believed to be in Nigeria enjoying his post-season holiday when the tragic incident occurred.

Source: Legit.ng