Tyler Cole’s biography: what is known about Willow Smith’s boyfriend?

Who is Tyler Cole? He is an American songwriter, singer, musician, filmmaker, actor, and writer. He has composed many songs and starred in Between the Miles movie and the Family Reunion series. He is also widely recognized as Willow Smith’s boyfriend. Willow is the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett.

Tyler Cole posing for a photo in a black suit. Photo: @existentialcrisisboy

Source: Instagram

Cole has co-produced and featured in Willow Smith’s third album called Willow (2019). He is a member of MSFTS, a mysterious artwork collective founded by Willow’s brother, Jaden.

Profile summary

Full name: Tyler Cole

Tyler Cole Tyler Cole’s gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 7 July 1998

7 July 1998 Age: 23 years (as of 2022)

23 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Traverse City, Michigan, United States

Traverse City, Michigan, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 9’’

5’ 9’’ Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 163

163 Weight in kilograms: 74

74 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Dating

Dating Profession: Singer, songwriter, musician, filmmaker, actor, and writer

Singer, songwriter, musician, filmmaker, actor, and writer Net worth: $1-5 million

$1-5 million Instagram: @existentialcrisisboy

@existentialcrisisboy Facebook: @tylercoleartist

Tyler Cole actor’s biography

The prominent actor was born in Traverse City, Michigan, USA. Tyler Cole's parents are from diverse origins. While still young, he moved to Los Angeles with his single mum so she could study acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Tyler Cole Tyler Cole taking a selfie. Photo: @existentialcrisisboy

Source: Instagram

When is Tyler Cole’s birthday?

The singer celebrates his birthday on 7 July every year. As of 2022, Tyler Cole’s age is 23 years. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Cole was interested in rapping and playing the guitar since his childhood and college days. In May 2016, the popular singer released his first album titled Stranger. On 13 October 2017, he released his second album, We’re in Love $ the World is Ending.

Tyler’s relationship with Willow gave him immense popularity. Cole is a co-producer of Willow’s album titled Willow, released in July 2019. He also featured in the album’s tracks like Time Machine, Overthinking It, and Female Energy. In 2020, they released another album titled The Anxiety. Tyler Cole and Willow Smith have performed together in several live concerts.

He also directed and featured in a documentary titled The Father Complex. He joined Screen Actors Guild on 17 April 2019 as a producer.

Tyler Cole’s movies and TV series

The well-known rapper is an actor and has featured in:

2020: Family Reunion as Royale

as Royale 2015: Between the Miles as Chris

What is Tyler Cole’s net worth?

According to Buzz Learn, the popular rapper is worth between $1 million - $5 million. However, this information is not verified.

Who is Willow Smith dating?

A photo of Tyler Cole carrying Willow Smith on his shoulders. Photo: @existentialcrisisboy

Source: Instagram

She is dating actor Tyler Cole. They started dating in 2018. Tyler Cole’s girlfriend is a prominent actress, songwriter, singer, and record producer.

How long have Willow Smith and Tyler Cole been together?

The celebrities have been together for around four years as of 2022.

Is Tyler Cole related to J Cole?

There are no records of the two being related. However, they are both rappers and songwriters from America.

What is Tyler Cole’s height?

He is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall and weighs 164 lbs (74 kilograms). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Tyler Cole is a prominent figure in the American entertainment scene. He has worked on a few projects that have seen him gain immense popularity. Also, his fame is a result of his relationship with Will Smith's daughter, Willow.

