Damian Romeo’s biography: age, height, birthday, nationality
Damian Romeo is famously known for starring in Ginny & Georgia as Matt Press. The Canadian actor is also known for uploading his numerous modelling pictures on Instagram, which have caught the attention of most netizens.
Is Damian Romeo a soldier? He was a former infantry soldier with the Canadian Armed Forces and helped distribute relief aid during the Covid-19 pandemic. Read his bio to find more information.
Profile summary
- Full name: Damian Romeo
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 9 June 1994
- Age: 27 years old (as of March 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Place of birth: Canada
- Current residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 6’4”
- Height in centimetres: 193
- Weight in pounds: 150
- Weight in kilograms: 68
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Mother: Kelly Harrison
- Siblings: 2
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Actor, model, and former infantry soldier
- Net worth: $100 thousand
Damian Romeo’s biography
He was born and raised in Canada alongside his two brothers, Julian and Maximus Romeo. His mother is Kelly Harrison. The actor has close ties with his family members and regularly shares their pictures on social media.
What is Damian Romeo’s ethnic background?
He belongs to the white ethnicity.
When is Damian Romeo’s birthday?
The Canadian model was born on 9 June 1994 and thus, celebrates his birthday on 9 June every year. His zodiac sign is Gemini.
How old is Damian Romeo?
Damian Romeo’s age is 27 years of March 2022.
What is Damian Romeo’s nationality?
He is a Canadian national. Where does Damian Romeo live? The Ginny & Georgia actor resides in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
What is Damian Romeo’s profession?
He is an actor. The actor landed his first acting role in 2014 when he was 20 years old. It was a short movie titled Magic, and he played the role of Jason’s friend. His other movies and TV series credits include;
- Ginny & Georgia (2021) as Matt Press
- The Expanse (2020) as Andrew
- Believe in You (2020) as Cop
- Cult of Nightmares (2020) as Alex
- Impulse (2019) as Partygoer 1
- Accidental Bible Camp (2018)
- Appalachia (2017)
- The Haunt (2016) as Brody
- Forever a gentleman (2016)
- Saving Dreams (2016)
Besides acting, the Canadian is also a model. He regularly posts his modelling pictures on his social media accounts and has represented a few famous brands.
How much is Damian Romeo worth?
The multi-talented Canadian’s net worth is unknown, but Popular Networth alleges that he has an estimated net worth of $100 thousand. His primary source of income is his acting career.
Does Damian Romeo have a girlfriend?
The renowned entertainer is seemingly single. Damian has not revealed any information about his dating history or whether he is considering dating anyone soon.
What is Damian Romeo’s height?
He stands at 6 feet and 4 inches (193 cm) tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds (68 kg). His hair is black, while his eyes are dark brown.
Social media presence
The Canadian actor is active on social media. His Twitter account has over 500 followers, while his Instagram account has more than 60 thousand followers. He shares numerous pictures about his acting career and lifestyle. From his pictures, it is evident that Damian is adventurous and loves travelling.
Damian Romeo is widely recognized for his role in the TV series Ginny & Georgia. Apart from acting, he is a model and an adventurous person.
