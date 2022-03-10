Damian Romeo’s biography: age, height, birthday, nationality

Damian Romeo is famously known for starring in Ginny & Georgia as Matt Press. The Canadian actor is also known for uploading his numerous modelling pictures on Instagram, which have caught the attention of most netizens.

The actor poses for a picture as he leans against a vehicle. Photo: @dammromeo

Source: Instagram

Is Damian Romeo a soldier? He was a former infantry soldier with the Canadian Armed Forces and helped distribute relief aid during the Covid-19 pandemic. Read his bio to find more information.

Profile summary

Full name : Damian Romeo

: Damian Romeo Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 9 June 1994

: 9 June 1994 Age : 27 years old (as of March 2022)

: 27 years old (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Place of birth : Canada

: Canada Current residence : Toronto, Ontario, Canada

: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 6’4”

: 6’4” Height in centimetres : 193

: 193 Weight in pounds : 150

: 150 Weight in kilograms : 68

: 68 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother : Kelly Harrison

: Kelly Harrison Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Actor, model, and former infantry soldier

: Actor, model, and former infantry soldier Net worth: $100 thousand

Damian Romeo’s biography

He was born and raised in Canada alongside his two brothers, Julian and Maximus Romeo. His mother is Kelly Harrison. The actor has close ties with his family members and regularly shares their pictures on social media.

What is Damian Romeo’s ethnic background?

He belongs to the white ethnicity.

The model in a black hoodie sweater. Photo: @dammromeo

Source: Instagram

When is Damian Romeo’s birthday?

The Canadian model was born on 9 June 1994 and thus, celebrates his birthday on 9 June every year. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

How old is Damian Romeo?

Damian Romeo’s age is 27 years of March 2022.

What is Damian Romeo’s nationality?

He is a Canadian national. Where does Damian Romeo live? The Ginny & Georgia actor resides in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

What is Damian Romeo’s profession?

He is an actor. The actor landed his first acting role in 2014 when he was 20 years old. It was a short movie titled Magic, and he played the role of Jason’s friend. His other movies and TV series credits include;

Ginny & Georgia (2021) as Matt Press

(2021) as Matt Press The Expanse (2020) as Andrew

(2020) as Andrew Believe in You (2020) as Cop

(2020) as Cop Cult of Nightmares (2020) as Alex

(2020) as Alex Impulse (2019) as Partygoer 1

(2019) as Partygoer 1 Accidental Bible Camp (2018)

(2018) Appalachia (2017)

(2017) The Haunt (2016) as Brody

(2016) as Brody Forever a gentleman (2016)

(2016) Saving Dreams (2016)

Besides acting, the Canadian is also a model. He regularly posts his modelling pictures on his social media accounts and has represented a few famous brands.

How much is Damian Romeo worth?

The multi-talented Canadian’s net worth is unknown, but Popular Networth alleges that he has an estimated net worth of $100 thousand. His primary source of income is his acting career.

Picture of the Canadian celebrity during a vacation. Photo: @dammromeo

Source: Instagram

Does Damian Romeo have a girlfriend?

The renowned entertainer is seemingly single. Damian has not revealed any information about his dating history or whether he is considering dating anyone soon.

What is Damian Romeo’s height?

He stands at 6 feet and 4 inches (193 cm) tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds (68 kg). His hair is black, while his eyes are dark brown.

Social media presence

The Canadian actor is active on social media. His Twitter account has over 500 followers, while his Instagram account has more than 60 thousand followers. He shares numerous pictures about his acting career and lifestyle. From his pictures, it is evident that Damian is adventurous and loves travelling.

Damian Romeo is widely recognized for his role in the TV series Ginny & Georgia. Apart from acting, he is a model and an adventurous person.

