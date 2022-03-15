Nicholas L. Ashe’s biography: age, height, parents, partner
Nicholas L. Ashe is an actor and writer from the United States of America. He is best recognized for his role as Micah West in the Oprah Winfrey Network series Queen Sugar in 2016. He made his acting debut in Are We There Yet? TV series in 2012.
Nicholas L. Ashe has appeared in numerous notable television shows and movies, including, Bricked (2019), Queen Sugar (2016) and Philly Lawyer (2012). He is also the author of a book titled Last Looks.
Profile summary
- Full name: Nicholas L. Ashe
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 1 May 1995
- Age: 26 years old (as of March 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York City, New York, United States
- Current residence: United States
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Queer
- Height in inches: 5’8’’
- Height in centimetres: 173
- Weight in pounds: 143
- Weight in kilograms: 65
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Shoe size: 9 (US)
- Mother: Jade
- Siblings: 8
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Actor, writer
- Net worth: $1 million
- Instagram: @nckash
Nicholas L. Ashe’s bio
The actor was born in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, United States. He is an American citizen of mixed ethnicity.
Nicholas L. Ashe's mom was named Jade. In October 2020, he shared the news that she passed away in a heartfelt post on Instagram that has since been removed.
Not much else is known about Nicholas L. Ashe's parents. It is said that he was brought up alongside eight siblings.
When was Nicholas Ashe born?
The American actor was born on 1 May 1995. His zodiac sign is Taurus.
How old is Nicholas Ashe from Queen Sugar?
As of March 2022, Nicholas L. Ashe's age is 26 years old.
What does Nicholas L. Ashe do for a living?
Nicholas Ashe is an actor and writer. He is best known for his role as Micah West in the Oprah Winfrey Network series Queen Sugar in 2016. Alongside Choir Boy, he made his first performances at Manhattan Theatre Club, Geffen Playhouse and Alliance Theatre.
The rising actor also performed on the Kill Floor at Lincoln Center and The Lion King. However, he gained immense popularity after he made his appearance in Are We There Yet? TV series in 2012.
Nicholas L. Ashe's movies and TV shows
Since starting his acting career, Nicholas has earned several credits as an actor and writer. Below is the list of his roles.
Movies
- The Spirit God Gave Us (2022) as Malcolm
- Bricked (2019) as Gavin Matthews
- Custody (2016) as Elliot Schulman
- Philly Lawyer (2012)
TV shows
- Queen Sugar (2016-2021) as Micah West
- Songbyrd (2014) as Young artist
- Are We There Yet? (2012) as Quentin
What is Nicholas L. Ashe's net worth?
The American actor’s net worth is alleged to be $1 million. However, this information is not confirmed.
Is Nicholas L. Ashe in a relationship?
No, the actor is presently single. He has been previously in a relationship with Justice Smith. Justice is a famous actor from the United States.
The two started dating in April 2020, but they later split up in early 2021. In an interview, Justice confirmed that they were no longer together.
On 18 November 2021, Nicholas Ashe and Justice Smith attended the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood at the Edition Hotel, sparking rumours of the rekindled relationship. Nicholas also appeared on Justice's Instagram as recently as January 2022, but neither has confirmed that they are back together.
What is Nicholas L. Ashe's height?
The American actor stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) and weighs 143 pounds (65 kg).
Nicholas L. Ashe is an American actor and writer whose fame skyrocketed after he was featured in the Are We There Yet? TV series. He has since appeared in several popular TV series and movies.
