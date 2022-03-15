Nicholas L. Ashe’s biography: age, height, parents, partner

Nicholas L. Ashe is an actor and writer from the United States of America. He is best recognized for his role as Micah West in the Oprah Winfrey Network series Queen Sugar in 2016. He made his acting debut in Are We There Yet? TV series in 2012.

Nicholas L. Ashe speaks at the Special Advance Screening of the ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 6 Finale Episode at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Nicholas L. Ashe has appeared in numerous notable television shows and movies, including, Bricked (2019), Queen Sugar (2016) and Philly Lawyer (2012). He is also the author of a book titled Last Looks.

Profile summary

Full name : Nicholas L. Ashe

: Nicholas L. Ashe Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 1 May 1995

1 May 1995 Age : 26 years old (as of March 2022)

: 26 years old (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York City, New York, United States

: Brooklyn, New York City, New York, United States Current residence: United States

United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Queer

: Queer Height in inches: 5’8’’

5’8’’ Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 143

: 143 Weight in kilograms : 65

: 65 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Shoe size : 9 (US)

: 9 (US) Mother : Jade

: Jade Siblings : 8

: 8 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Actor, writer

: Actor, writer Net worth : $1 million

: $1 million Instagram: @nckash

Nicholas L. Ashe’s bio

The actor was born in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, United States. He is an American citizen of mixed ethnicity.

Nicholas L. Ashe's mom was named Jade. In October 2020, he shared the news that she passed away in a heartfelt post on Instagram that has since been removed.

Not much else is known about Nicholas L. Ashe's parents. It is said that he was brought up alongside eight siblings.

The actor posing for a picture in a white top. Photo: @nckash

Source: Instagram

When was Nicholas Ashe born?

The American actor was born on 1 May 1995. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

How old is Nicholas Ashe from Queen Sugar?

As of March 2022, Nicholas L. Ashe's age is 26 years old.

What does Nicholas L. Ashe do for a living?

Nicholas Ashe is an actor and writer. He is best known for his role as Micah West in the Oprah Winfrey Network series Queen Sugar in 2016. Alongside Choir Boy, he made his first performances at Manhattan Theatre Club, Geffen Playhouse and Alliance Theatre.

The rising actor also performed on the Kill Floor at Lincoln Center and The Lion King. However, he gained immense popularity after he made his appearance in Are We There Yet? TV series in 2012.

Nicholas L. Ashe's movies and TV shows

Since starting his acting career, Nicholas has earned several credits as an actor and writer. Below is the list of his roles.

Movies

The Spirit God Gave Us (2022) as Malcolm

(2022) as Malcolm Bricked (2019) as Gavin Matthews

(2019) as Gavin Matthews Custody (2016) as Elliot Schulman

(2016) as Elliot Schulman Philly Lawyer (2012)

TV shows

Queen Sugar (2016-2021) as Micah West

(2016-2021) as Micah West Songbyrd (2014) as Young artist

(2014) as Young artist Are We There Yet? (2012) as Quentin

What is Nicholas L. Ashe's net worth?

The American actor’s net worth is alleged to be $1 million. However, this information is not confirmed.

Is Nicholas L. Ashe in a relationship?

Nicholas Ashe (L) and NJustice Smith attend Unconventional Bubbles with Ruinart + David Shrigley on November 30, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

No, the actor is presently single. He has been previously in a relationship with Justice Smith. Justice is a famous actor from the United States.

The two started dating in April 2020, but they later split up in early 2021. In an interview, Justice confirmed that they were no longer together.

On 18 November 2021, Nicholas Ashe and Justice Smith attended the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood at the Edition Hotel, sparking rumours of the rekindled relationship. Nicholas also appeared on Justice's Instagram as recently as January 2022, but neither has confirmed that they are back together.

What is Nicholas L. Ashe's height?

The American actor stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) and weighs 143 pounds (65 kg).

Nicholas L. Ashe is an American actor and writer whose fame skyrocketed after he was featured in the Are We There Yet? TV series. He has since appeared in several popular TV series and movies.

