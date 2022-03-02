Caroline Stanbury’s biography: age, parents, husband, children

Who is Caroline Stanbury? She is a famous Britain stylist, influencer, social media celebrity, television personality, and businessperson. She has appeared in the prominent television show Ladies of London. In 2021, she attracted a lot of public attention after revealing her marriage to her fiancé, Sergio Carralo, a former professional soccer player.

Caroline Stanbury. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Caroline has a vast following on social media. Keep reading to discover more about her age, parents, children, and career.

Profile summary

Full name: Caroline Alice Stanbury

Caroline Alice Stanbury Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 28 April 1976

28 April 1976 Age: 45 years (as of 2022)

45 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Current residence: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Elizabeth Stanbury

Elizabeth Stanbury Father: Anthony Stanbury

Anthony Stanbury Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Married

Married Husband: Sergio Carrallo

Sergio Carrallo Children: 3

3 School: Westonbirt School

Westonbirt School Profession: Social media star, stylist, television personality, brand ambassador, and entrepreneur

Social media star, stylist, television personality, brand ambassador, and entrepreneur Net worth: $35 million

$35 million TikTok: @carolinestanbury

@carolinestanbury Instagram: @carolinestanbury

@carolinestanbury Twitter: @C_Stanbury

@C_Stanbury Facebook:

Caroline Stanbury's biography

Caroline was born and raised in London, United Kingdom. Caroline Stanbury's parents are Anthony and Elizabeth Stanbury. Her father is a venture capitalist and a former managing director of a high-end fashion group, Jaege. Her mother is part of the upper-class Vestey family and runs a cashmere knitwear business.

Caroline Stanbury attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery on June 28, 2017 in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

She was raised alongside two brothers, Alex and Edward, and a sister, Victoria. She schooled at Westonbirt School in Gloucestershire, UK.

How old is Caroline Stanbury?

Caroline Stanbury's age is 45 as of March 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 28 April each year. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Caroline began her career as a stylist. In 2008, the TV personality established her online gifting shop, the Gift-Library. However, she closed it in 2015 due to financial reasons. In 2013, she started working for The Wedding Shop in London.

In 2014, the television personality was featured in the Ladies of London show. She has appeared in other reality shows, including This Morning, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Stay Home with Kris Fade and Friends, and Face to Face with David.

The social media influencer has a beauty, lifestyle, and fashion blog. She is also active on various social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. As a businessperson, she sells clothes and accessories. She also works as a brand ambassador of Cosmesurge, Al Barari, Berkeley Assets, and Accor hotel group.

What is Caroline Stanbury's net worth?

As per Wealthy Persons, Stanbury is alleged to be worth $35 million. Her online business is the main source of her income. She also earns from brand promotions, television shows, and social media.

Relationships

Cem Habib and Caroline Stanbury attend a Gala Dinner and auction following the special Charity Premiere of 'Despite The Falling Snow' at The May Fair Hotel in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Caroline Stanbury's family has long been in contact with royalty, and she has been involved with Hugh Grant, Prince Andrew, and Sylvester Stallone, at some point. She got married to Cem Habib, an investment banker, in 2004. After 17 years of marriage, Cem and Caroline Stanbury divorced.

In 2020, she met Sergio Carrallo. The two married in a private wedding on 11 November 2021. Caroline Stanbury and Sergio Carrallo reside in the UAE.

Who are Caroline Stanbury's children?

The television star has one daughter, Yasmine Habib, and twin boys named Zac Habib and Aaron Habib. They are from her former marriage.

How tall is Caroline Alice?

The social media personality. is 5 feet and 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall, and she weighs 121 lbs (58 kilograms). She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Caroline Stanbury has made a name for herself in many fields. She was born in London, United Kingdom, and lives in Dubai, The United Arab Emirates. She is the ex-wife of Cem Habib and wife to Sergio Carrallo.

