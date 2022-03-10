Cherie Jimenez’s biography: age, ethnicity, net worth, wedding

Who is Cherie Jimenez? She is an American actress. She is known for her role as Marissa in the television series Pretty Little Liars. Additionally, she has appeared in other TV series such as Nova Vita and The Newsroom.

American actress posing in a cute black and white outfit. Photo: @cheriealexandra

Apart from being known as an actress in her own right, Cherie Jimenez is also famous for being the wife of actor Sean Faris. Read on to learn more about her ethnicity, age and net worth.

Profile Summary

Full name: Cherie Alexandra Daly

Cherie Alexandra Daly Popular as: Cherie Jimenez Faris

Cherie Jimenez Faris Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 23 June 1987

23 June 1987 Age: 34 years (as of 2022)

34 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States of America

Manhattan, New York, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’4’’

5’4’’ Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 115

115 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Sandy

Sandy Father: David

David Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Sean Faris

Sean Faris College: Professional Performing Arts School, SUNY Purchase Acting Conservatory

Professional Performing Arts School, SUNY Purchase Acting Conservatory Profession: Actress

Actress Net worth: $1 million

Cherie Jimenez’s bio

She was born on 23 June 1987 in Manhattan, New York, United States of America. Her parents are David (father) and Sandy (mother). She has a younger brother, Dylan.

On 17 September 2021, she posted her mother's photo on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday, with the following heart-touching caption:

To Another Trip around the sun. Happy Birthday to my incredibly Beautiful Mother. You’ve grown into a strong, kind, Hardworking, compassionate, loving soul & it has been so beautiful to watch. Our relationship has only grown stronger & I am so grateful to have chosen each other in this lifetime. I love You forever. Wishing you Happiness. Love & Magic

She was raised in New York City, Lower East Side. The actress is of American nationality. She was raised in a Christian family.

What is Cherie Jimenez’s ethnicity?

American actress posing in a black suit. Photo: @cheriealexandra

Her ethnicity is mixed. The American actress has Sicilian, Italian, Puerto Rican, Dominican, Spanish and Taino Native American ancestry.

What is Cherie Jimenez’s age?

The American actress is 34 years old as of 2022. She was born on 23 June 1987. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

The actress has always been passionate about acting since childhood. She acquired her acting skills from Professional Performing Arts School and SUNY Purchase Acting Conservatory. She made her acting debut in 2001 when she played the role of Maria in the movie called Jump Tomorrow.

Cherie Jimenez's movies and TV shows

Since then, she has appeared in several movies and television series, according to IMDb:

Breaking Tradition (TBA) as Mrs. Sharif's Wife

(TBA) as Mrs. Sharif's Wife Nova Vita (2021) as Anna

(2021) as Anna Bad Suns (2020) as Sergeant Williams

(2020) as Sergeant Williams Angie: Lost Girls (2020) as Rachel

(2020) as Rachel Natural Management (2020) as Maggie

(2020) as Maggie Vlog (2019)

(2019) NCIS (2019) as Senator Ortega

(2019) as Senator Ortega Una Razon Porque (2017)

(2017) Banshee (2015-2016) as Jill Francis/Lena Bella

(2015-2016) as Jill Francis/Lena Bella The Coasters (2013) as Kristen

(2013) as Kristen Pretty Little Liars (2013) as Marissa

(2013) as Marissa The Newsroom (2013) as Chelsea

(2013) as Chelsea Blood Shed (2013) as Jezebel

(2013) as Jezebel Jump Tomorrow (2001) as Maria

What is Cherie Jimenez’s net worth?

It is alleged that she has a net worth of $1 million as of 2022. However, the information concerning her net worth is not official.

Who is Cherie Daly married to?

American actress posing with her husband, Sean Faris. Photo: @cheriealexandra

She is married to a Hollywood actor, Sean Faris. Sean Faris and Cherie Jimenez met in 2015 on set of Pretty Little Liars and later started courting. The two exchanged their vows on 5 September 2017.

Cherie Jimenez’s wedding was held as a surprise during the Burning Man ceremony. The duo has no kids yet. However, they are expecting to welcome their firstborn soon. According to Sean Faris, they expect their son on 22 March 2022. On 26 February, he shared a photo of him and his wife with the following caption;

I am so incredibly grateful to be on this adventure with you! Thank you for seeing me and not only supporting but also encouraging my growth. I could not possibly be the man I am today without your love and understanding. You are a Goddess creating life. I pray endless thanks for your presence in mine. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift I could ever receive. Baby boy due March 22nd 2022!

Body measurements and statistics

Cherie Jimenez Faris is 5 feet 4 inches tall (163 centimetres). She weighs 115 lbs (52 kg).

Cherie Jimenez is an American actress known for the television series Pretty Little Liars, Nova Vita and The Newsroom. She started acting when she was 14 years old. Her husband is the Hollywood actor Sean Faris.

