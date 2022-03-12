Alex French's biography: age, height, net worth, why is she famous?

Alex French is a social media influencer from the United States. She gained fame overnight due to her TikTok account. She is prominent for sharing pranks, dance, make-up tutorials, lip-sync and comedy videos on social media and YouTube.

Alex French posing for a photo in a yellow dress. Photo: @alexxfrench

Source: Instagram

Alex French recently hit the 3.5-million-followers mark on TikTok. She has been consistent on the platform since April and it seems to have paid off. Check out her bio for more details about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Alex French

Alex French Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 19 March 2003

19 March 2003 Age: 19 years (as of 2022)

19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Texas, United States

Texas, United States Current residence: Texas, United States

Texas, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 5"

5' 5" Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Stephanie French

Stephanie French Father: Bart French

Bart French Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Single

Single School: McKinney Boyd High School

McKinney Boyd High School College: Texas A&M University, EF International Language Campuses

Texas A&M University, EF International Language Campuses Texas A&M University

Profession: TikTok star

TikTok star Net worth: $700k - $800k

$700k - $800k TikTok: @mynameisalex.french

@mynameisalex.french YouTube: Alex French

Alex French Instagram: @alexxfrench

Alex French's biography

Alex French posing for a photo with her pet. Photo: @alexxfrench

Source: Instagram

The TikTok star was born on 19 March 2003 in Texas, United States. Her father, Bart French, is the vice-president of development in a real estate firm. Her mother, Stephanie French, is into the building and construction business.

She was raised alongside her three brothers, namely James, Charlie, and Owen French. She is of white ethnicity and a Christian.

What college does Alex French go to?

The social media celebrity attends Texas A&M University. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is pursuing Communication and Mass Studies. In 2021, she went to EF International Language Campuses, where she studied Spanish Language and Literature.

How old is Alex French?

Alex French’s age is 19 years as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 19 March every year. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Alex French famous for?

Alex came into the limelight as a result of her TikTok account. She started her social media journey in November 2019. Her high-energy comedy videos, dance clips, and lip-syncs attracted millions of views within a short time. She posted videos of herself with her friends and brothers 4 to 5 times per day.

The social media celebrity is also recognized for her love of everything travel-related. She has taken holidays to highly-coveted destinations like Manaus, Tofino, Fla, Rosemary Beach, and Brazil.

A photo of Alex French. Photo: @alexxfrench

Source: Instagram

She also has an Instagram account that has over 580k followers. Additionally, she is famous on YoutTube, where she mainly uploads lifestyle and vlog videos. At the moment, her channel has 39.1k subscribers.

What is Alex French’s net worth?

She earns a fortune from her TikTok account. According to Biography Mask, she is estimated to be between $700k and $800k. However, this information is not official.

Height and weight

Alex French’s height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres), and her weight is 121 lbs (55 kilograms). She has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

Where does Alex French live?

The young TikTok star lives in Texas, United States, with her parents and siblings.

Alex French is a famous TikToker who has become famous within a short period. Every video she uploads gets several likes. She commands a significant following on TikTok and Instagram, and there are signs of her going places.

