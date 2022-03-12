Alex French's biography: age, height, net worth, why is she famous?
Alex French is a social media influencer from the United States. She gained fame overnight due to her TikTok account. She is prominent for sharing pranks, dance, make-up tutorials, lip-sync and comedy videos on social media and YouTube.
Alex French recently hit the 3.5-million-followers mark on TikTok. She has been consistent on the platform since April and it seems to have paid off. Check out her bio for more details about her.
Profile summary
- Full name: Alex French
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 19 March 2003
- Age: 19 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Texas, United States
- Current residence: Texas, United States
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 5"
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Mother: Stephanie French
- Father: Bart French
- Siblings: 3
- Relationship status: Single
- School: McKinney Boyd High School
- College: Texas A&M University, EF International Language Campuses
- Profession: TikTok star
- Net worth: $700k - $800k
- TikTok: @mynameisalex.french
- YouTube: Alex French
- Instagram: @alexxfrench
Alex French's biography
The TikTok star was born on 19 March 2003 in Texas, United States. Her father, Bart French, is the vice-president of development in a real estate firm. Her mother, Stephanie French, is into the building and construction business.
She was raised alongside her three brothers, namely James, Charlie, and Owen French. She is of white ethnicity and a Christian.
What college does Alex French go to?
The social media celebrity attends Texas A&M University. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is pursuing Communication and Mass Studies. In 2021, she went to EF International Language Campuses, where she studied Spanish Language and Literature.
How old is Alex French?
Alex French’s age is 19 years as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 19 March every year. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.
What is Alex French famous for?
Alex came into the limelight as a result of her TikTok account. She started her social media journey in November 2019. Her high-energy comedy videos, dance clips, and lip-syncs attracted millions of views within a short time. She posted videos of herself with her friends and brothers 4 to 5 times per day.
The social media celebrity is also recognized for her love of everything travel-related. She has taken holidays to highly-coveted destinations like Manaus, Tofino, Fla, Rosemary Beach, and Brazil.
She also has an Instagram account that has over 580k followers. Additionally, she is famous on YoutTube, where she mainly uploads lifestyle and vlog videos. At the moment, her channel has 39.1k subscribers.
What is Alex French’s net worth?
She earns a fortune from her TikTok account. According to Biography Mask, she is estimated to be between $700k and $800k. However, this information is not official.
Height and weight
Alex French’s height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres), and her weight is 121 lbs (55 kilograms). She has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.
Where does Alex French live?
The young TikTok star lives in Texas, United States, with her parents and siblings.
Alex French is a famous TikToker who has become famous within a short period. Every video she uploads gets several likes. She commands a significant following on TikTok and Instagram, and there are signs of her going places.
