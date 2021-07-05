Kio Cyr’s biography: age, height, real name, parents, girlfriend

Kio Cyr is a young Canadian social media influencer who is quite famous across various social media platforms. On TikTok, he is well known for his lip sync and challenge videos. Kio became popular for what he calls "The Look", a head-turning glance that he does in all his videos.

A photo of the TikTok star. Photo: @kiocyr

Source: Instagram

The online personality has been in the limelight since he became famous on TikTok. He has continued to entertain his fans on social media, gaining a massive following on various social platforms. Have a look at his biography to find out more about his life.

Profile summary

Full name: Kio Cyr

Kio Cyr Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 5th September 2000

5th September 2000 Age: 20 years (as of 2021)

20 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Kio Cyr's ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimeters: 173

173 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Weight in lbs : 150

: 150 Body build: Athletic

Athletic Eye color: Black

Black Hair color: Black

Black Relationship status: Single

Single Occupation: Social media influencer

Kio Cyr's biography

The TikTok star was born on 5th September 2000 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Who are Kio Cyr's parents? The TikTok star has not disclosed a lot of information about his parents and siblings.

However, his mom is from Thai, while his father is French-Canadian. He is a native of Canada and holds Canadian citizenship. Since his parents are from different places, it is, therefore, safe to say that Kio Cyr's race is mixed.

A photo of Kio sitting on a car. Photo: @kiocyr

Source: Instagram

He recently featured his mom in one of his YouTube videos, My mom rates TikTok girls, where his mom rates the girls Kio has had a crush on or just friends. She gives opinions on how attractive they are and whether his boy should or should not date them.

What is Kio Cyr's real name?

His real name is Kio Cyr.

How old is Kio Cyr?

Kio Cyr's age is 20 years old as of 2021, and he celebrates his birthday on 5th September.

What religion is Kio Cyr?

The TikTok star is a Christian.

Education

He attended Olympia High School.

Career

Kio first joined TikTok as a teenager, when he posted a video while dancing on the roof of his family home. Since then, he has been releasing engaging content on his TikTok account.

His account @kiocyrrr currently boasts 9 million followers with a total of 424.9 million likes. He posts lip-sync, transitions, trends, challenges and other entertaining videos on the platform. Besides being a TikTok star, he is also popular on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

He created his YouTube channel on 24th March 2013. His channel currently has more than 400k subscribers. His first video, QnA | Who's my TikTok crush?!! has over 300k views.

Cyr taking a selfie while doing a head-turning glance, "The Look". Photo: @kiocyr

Source: Instagram

The most viewed video on his channel is Scaring My Girlfriend and Charli D'Amelio with a HUGE Snake, with over 2.4 million views.

His Instagram account currently has 2.5 million followers, while his Twitter account has over 1 million followers.

In 2019, he joined the TikTok Sway House with his mates Griffin Johnson and Bryce Hall. Talent X represents him as well.

Who is Kio Cyr's girlfriend?

The YouTuber is currently single; however, he was in a relationship with Olivia Ponton. The two were together for a while before breaking up. Olivia frequently appeared on his TikTok and YouTube videos.

Olivia is a popular social media star who is famous across various social media platforms. Olivia is also known for her TikTok videos featuring dance challenges, lip-syncing, and of course, other prominent stars in the industry.

How tall is Kio Cyr?

Kio Cyr's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) and weighs 150 lbs (68 kgs). Kio has black hair and black eyes.

Kio Cyr is a young talented social media influencer who has managed to attract a considerable number of fans over the years. He is a content creator who engages his fans in all he does.

