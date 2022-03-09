Jonas Bridges’ biography: age, girlfriend, net worth, grandfather

Who is Jonas Bridges? He is a young famous TikTok star, YouNow star, and social media influencer from the United States. He is best known for the lip-sync videos he uploads on his TikTok account.

The TikTok star enjoying nature. Photo: @jonasbridges

Source: Instagram

Where does Jonas Bridges live? He recently relocated to Tampa, Florida, United States, from Los Angeles, California. Jonas Bridges' childhood house is in Gwinnett County.

Profile summary

Full name: Jonas Robert Bridges III

Jonas Robert Bridges III Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 20 March 2001

20 March 2001 Age: 21 years (as of 2022)

21 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Dacula, Georgia, United States

Dacula, Georgia, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Denise

Denise Father: Jonas 'Bob'

Jonas 'Bob' Siblings: 1

1 Sister: Niki

Niki Relationship status: Single

Single High School: Fort Mill High School

Fort Mill High School Profession: Social media influencer

Social media influencer Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @jonasbridges

@jonasbridges TikTok: @jonasbridges

Jonas Bridges' biography

Jonas in sports shoes. Photo: @jonasbridges

Source: Instagram

The TikToker was born in Dacula, Georgia, USA, to Denise and Jonas 'Rob' Bridges. Jonas has an older sister named Niki. He is an American national of white ethnicity. He attended Fort Mill High School.

How old is Jonas Bridges?

As of 2022, Jonas Bridges' age is 21 years old. He was born on 20 March 2001. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

He joined social media in 2015 when he shared his first video on his YouNow broadcast. Together with other social media stars such as Geo Roman, Cat Selmon, and Julian Jara, he travelled to various cities in America, Canada, and Europe to meet and interact with their fans. He has over 470 thousand fans on his YouNow account.

The TikTok star later joined Instagram and TikTok, where he posts lip sync videos and photos. In July 2018, he posted a picture from Instagram headquarters to his Instagram account. At the time of writing, he has garnered 494 thousand followers on Instagram and 2.5 million followers on TikTok.

He launched his YouTube channel on 14 October 2015, but he has not been active on it since July 2019. He has 164 thousand subscribers on the channel.

What is Jonas Bridges' net worth?

According to Bio Gossipy, he allegedly has a net worth of $1.5 million. However, no verified sources state how much the Instagram star is worth.

Who is Jonas Bridges' girlfriend?

The YouNow star is currently single. He was previously in a relationship with Nupur Sharma, a fellow TikTok star.

What happened to Jonas Bridges' grandfather?

In 2016, Jonas' grandfather was hospitalized. The TikTok star made a musical.ly video next to his sick grandfather. He lip-syncs DJ Snake feat Justin Bieber's song, Let Me Love You. The video went viral, and he received a lot of criticism. People claimed he was insensitive and disrespectful since the song was not meant to cheer up his grandfather.

He later said that he was seeking prayers for his sick grandfather and admitted that he did it in the wrong way.

How tall is Jonas Bridges?

The YouNow star posing for a photo. Photo: @jonasbridges

Source: Instagram

The content creator is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall and weighs 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

Jonas Bridges uses his social media accounts to keep his followers up to date on his life. Lately, he has been posting less often on his TikTok, but his Instagram sees frequent updates.

Source: Legit.ng