Jenna Berman’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Who is Jenna Alexa Berman? She is an American social media influencer, model and entrepreneur. She is best known for sharing numerous entertaining videos on TikTok and modelling photos on Instagram. She is also famous as NFL player Nick Bosa’s girlfriend.

The model strikes a pose during a photoshoot. Photo: @jennaaberman

Source: Instagram

Jenna Berman is an American national. The model was born and raised in the country and currently resides in Florida, USA. Have a look at her bio for more details on her personal life and career.

Profile summary

Full name : Jenna Alexa Berman

: Jenna Alexa Berman Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 7 March 1996

: 7 March 1996 Age : 26 years old (as of 2022)

: 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : South Florida, USA

: South Florida, USA Current residence : Florida, USA

: Florida, USA Jenna Berman’s nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 7”

: 5’ 7” Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 120

: 120 Weight in kilograms : 54

: 54 Body measurements in inches : 33-23-34

: 33-23-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 84-58-86

: 84-58-86 Shoe size : 7.5 (US)

: 7.5 (US) Dress size : 2 (US)

: 2 (US) Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Mother : Kimberly Melczek Berman

: Kimberly Melczek Berman Father : Ken Jay Berman

: Ken Jay Berman Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Nick Bosa

: Nick Bosa Alma Mater : Florida Atlantic University

: Florida Atlantic University Profession : Social media influencer, model, and entrepreneur

: Social media influencer, model, and entrepreneur Net worth: $200, 000 - $300,000

Jenna Berman’s biography

The Instagram model was born on 7 March 1996 in South Florida, USA, to her parents, Kimberly Melczek and Ken Jay Berman. She was raised alongside two siblings, Jordan and Justin Berman, in Jupiter, Florida.

Jenna attended Florida Atlantic University for her undergraduate degree, and she is currently studying to become an assistant physician.

How old is Jenna Berman?

Jenna Berman’s age is 26 years as of 2022. The American TikToker marks her birthday on 7 March every year, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

The TikTok sensation's picture. Photo: @jennaaberman

Source: Instagram

How did Jenna Berman become famous?

Is Jenna Berman a model? She is an Instagram model, TikTok star, and entrepreneur. The Florida-born celebrity’s modelling pictures on Instagram has attracted the attention of many people. She also shares photos about her family, holiday destinations and lifestyle.

Berman is more popular on TikTok, where she shares entertaining videos consisting of hilarious moments, lip-syncs, dance and pranks. She is also a brand ambassador of Bang Energy.

Jenna and her sister Jordan Berman co-own a dessert shop known as Berman Cookie Co.

What is Jenna Alexa Berman’s net worth?

Her exact net worth is unknown, but Celebs Life Reel estimates it to be between $200 thousand and $300 thousand. However, the source is unverified, and thus, the information is unreliable. The celebrity entertainer derives her wealth from modelling and brand promotions.

Who is Jenna Berman’s boyfriend?

The multi-talented star is dating the renowned American NFL player Nicholas John Bosa, popularly known as Nick Bosa. Nick Bosa and Jenna Berman have been dating since March 2021, and the couple has shared lots of their pictures on social media.

The American TikToker with her boyfriend nick Bosa. Photo: @jennaaberman

Source: Instagram

What is Jenna Berman’s height?

Nick Bosa’s girlfriend stands at 5 feet and 7 inches (170 cm) tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds (54 kg). Her bust, waist, and hips are 33-23-34 inches (84-58-86 cm).

Social media presence

She is active on Instagram and TikTok. Jenna has more than 260 thousand followers on Instagram, while her TikTok account has over 1 million followers.

Jenna Berman is a popular model and entrepreneur based in the United States. She boasts an ever-growing audience on social media due to her relatable content.

