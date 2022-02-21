Hannah Meloche's biography: age, height, sister, net worth

Hannah Meloche is a renowned American beauty and fashion YouTube celebrity who started her career at a young age. She launched her beauty and fashion Youtube channel on 26 December 2013. She has since grown in her career and has a significant following on her social media accounts.

Meloche attends "Gossip Girl" Season 1, Part 2 Premiere in New York City. Photo: Hatnim Lee

Source: Getty Images

Hannah Meloche stands out in the fashion industry due to her beyond reproach in trending fashion. She owns a jewellery and apparel company. Additionally, she is an influencer and model.

Profile summary

Full name : Hannah Meloche

: Hannah Meloche Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 26 February 2001

: 26 February 2001 Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)

21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: California, United States

California, United States Current residence : Michigan, United States

: Michigan, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'6"

: 5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 33-24-33

: 33-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres : 83-60-83

: 83-60-83 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour: Green

Green Father: Andrew Meloche

Andrew Meloche Mother: Nicole Gregory

Nicole Gregory Siblings: 4

4 Education : Forest Hills Central High School

: Forest Hills Central High School Profession : YouTuber, Model and Social media star

: YouTuber, Model and Social media star Net worth : $750,000

: $750,000 Instagram: @hannahmeloche

Hannah Meloche's Biography

Where is Hannah Meloche from? The YouTuber was born in California, United States of America. She was raised by her father, Andrew Meloche and her mother, Nicole Gregory, together with her sister, Ella and three brothers named Reeve, Jack, and Andrew.

How old is Hannah Meloche?

Hannah Meloche's age is 21 years old as of 2022. She was born in 2001.

What is Hannah Meloche's zodiac sign?

Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What religion is Hannah Meloche?

She was raised in a Christian family and still believes in Christianity.

What University is Hannah Meloche going to?

Hannah attended Forest Hills Central High School. In 2020, she took online classes at a University whose name has not been revealed. She dropped out of the University at the beginning of 2021.

Why is Hannah Meloche famous?

Ellie Thumann, Meloche, Lily Chee and Juliet Doherty attend Talita von Furstenberg Celebrates Her Second Collection at La Mercerie in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

Hannah Meloche is a beauty and fashion YouTube celebrity famously known for uploading diversified content on her YouTube channel. She started her self-YouTube channel on 26 December 2013.

She has been publishing makeup, fashion, and lifestyle videos. Because of her unique content, she has amassed a considerable number of views and subscribers. As of now, the YouTuber has over 2 million subscribers.

In 2014, she and her sister, Ella, started another YouTube channel titled Meloche Sisters. Later on, she changed it to Hannah Meloche Vlogs when Ella decided not to continue vlogging on the channel. As of now, the channel has 1.17 million subscribers.

She uses her YouTube channels to showcase anything that she feels her viewers will fall in love with. Some of her other YouTube content include her daily routines, store shopping, eating right, and swimsuit collections.

Hannah is also a successful entrepreneur and owns a thriving apparel and jewellery company known as Starlite Village. Aside from that, she is also an Instagram influencer. As of 2022, she boasts 1.8 million followers on the account. She has also worked with big brands such as Clinique and Adidas.

What is Hannah Meloche's net worth?

According to Naibuzz, her net worth is estimated to be $750,000 thousand. This information is not official. She earns her wealth primarily from YouTube and Instagram.

How much does Hannah Meloche make?

According to Net Worth Spot, Hannah makes around $6.64 thousand monthly from her YouTube channels, which translates to about $79.68 thousand annually. She has also been making money by doing endorsements and advertisements for big brands such as Clinique and Adidas.

Who is Hannah Meloche dating?

The YouTuber with her boyfriend. Photo: @hannahmeloche

Source: Instagram

Hannah Meloche has always been wary of publicizing her love life, especially in the past. However, it is well known now that she has been in a relationship with Dean Congiusta. The duo started dating in May 2021 and has since been together.

Hannah was previously in a relationship with lacrosse player Jacob Hoexum. The duo started dating sometime in 2017, but Hannah kept a low profile on their relationship until 2018. However, in 2019, they broke up due to the strain on their long-distance relationship.

How tall is Hannah Meloche?

Hannah Meloche's height is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres. She weighs 121 pounds or 55 kilograms and has dark brown hair and green eyes. Her body measurements are 33-24-33 inches or 83-60-83 centimetres.

Where does Hannah Meloche live?

She is currently residing in Michigan, United States.

Hannah Meloche is a phenomenal social media star having a huge following on social media platforms, thanks to her exquisite content. Her content has earned her a massive following, especially on YoutTube and Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng