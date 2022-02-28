Nicole Guerriero’s biography: age, height, birthday, husband
Who is Nicole Guerriero? She is an American makeup and beauty vlogger, Instagram star, and social media sensation. She boasts a massive following across social media platforms due to her informative and engaging makeup tutorials. She notably rose to notoriety as the Ryan Seacrest Best Beauty Guru of 2013.
Nicole Guerriero is one social media influencer who has influenced millions of people through her beauty vlogs. Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Nicole Guerriero
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 4 March 1986
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Tampa, Florida, USA
- Current residence: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'9"
- Height in centimetres: 175
- Weight in pounds: 143
- Weight in kilograms: 65
- Body measurements in inches: 34-25-36
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-64-91
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Marital status: Married
- Husband: Jeremy Keating
- Children: 1
- School: Dixie Hollins High School
- Profession: Beauty vlogger, Instagram star, YouTuber, and social media influencer
- Net worth: $500,000
- Twitter: @nguerriero19
- Instagram: @nicoleguerriero
- YouTube: Nicole Guerriero
Nicole Guerriero's biography
The Instagram star was born in Tampa, Florida, the United States of America. She went to Dixie Collins High School before relocating from her hometown to California. She moved in with her now-husband, Jeremy Keating.
What race is Nicole?
The social media sensation is an American national of mixed ethnic background. In one of her tweets on Twitter, she wrote,
I'm half Italian | half Argentinian, in case you didn't know.
When is Nicole Guerriero's birthday?
The YouTuber annually celebrates her birthday on 4 March. What is Guerriero's zodiac sign? According to astrology, her birth sign is Pisces.
Nicole Guerriero's age
How old is Nicole Guerriero? The social media influencer was born on 4 March 1986. Therefore, as of 2022, she is 36 years old.
Rise to stardom
Before she came to the spotlight, she worked at restaurants. For instance, she spent five years at BJ's Brewhouse as a bartender. But, even though she worked at the mentioned places, she had already nurtured her passion for makeup. At the of 16, she had already begun experimenting on different shades of makeup.
She then went ahead and created a self-titled YouTube channel where she expanded and nurtured her love for makeup. She also creates celebrity-inspired makeup tutorials such as the Kylie Jenner Inspired Makeup. Although most of her YouTube videos include makeup tutorials, Nicole Guerriero also makes house deco videos on her channel. As of March 2022, she has amassed over 2.78 million subscribers and 363 million views.
Aside from YouTube, she is a famous personality on Instagram with over 1.8 million followers. She often uploads photos with her husband and friends.
Does Nicole Guerriero have a husband?
Yes, she does. The Instagram star has been married to Jeremy Keating since November 2020. Interestingly, the couple had its official ceremony in January 2021. In an Instagram post, she wrote,
Love so nice, we did it twice.
Does Nicole Guerriero have a baby?
Nicole's baby bump photos on her Instagram account left most of her fans questioning whether or not she had delivered her baby. Yes, she welcomed a baby boy, Kai Christopher Keating, on 28 January 2022.
What is Nicole Guerriero's height?
The YouTuber is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall, she weighs 143 pounds or 65 kilograms, and her body measurements are 34-25-36 inches or 86-64-91 centimetres. She has dark brown eyes and brown hair, which she often dyes to her colour preferences.
How much is Nicole Guerriero's net worth?
No official sites state how the social media influencer is worth, however, according to WealthyPipo, her net worth is alleged to be $500,000. She primarily earns her income from her social media endeavours.
Nicole Guerriero is one social media influencer who became a sought-after personality through her love for makeup. She has proven to be determined and consistent since she started her career on social media.
