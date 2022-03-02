Liyah Mai’s biography: age, height, net worth, did she get surgery?

Liyah Mai is a British socialite, model and social media personality. She is best known for posting her modelling pictures and showcasing her curves on Instagram.

Liyah in a black dress. Photo: @liyahmai

Source: Instagram

Liyah Mai has been romantically linked to various music stars. The most notable star is British rapper Oakley Neil H T Caesar-Su, best known by his stage name Central Cee. He is famous for his songs Day in the Life and Loading, released in 2020.

Profile summary

Full name : Liyah Mai

: Liyah Mai Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 15 March 1999

: 15 March 1999 Age: 23 years old (as of 2022)

23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth: London, England, United Kingdom

London, England, United Kingdom Current residence : London, England, UK

: London, England, UK Nationality: English

English Ethnicity : Somalian

: Somalian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds : 119

: 119 Weight in kilograms : 54

: 54 Body measurements in inches : 34-28-40

: 34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-71-101

86-71-101 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Single

Single Profession : Model, socialite, social media influencer

: Model, socialite, social media influencer Net worth: $200,000 – $500,000

Liyah Mai’s bio

Liyah was born in London, England, on 15 March 1999. She is of British nationality and has spent most of her life in London, England.

How old is Liyah Mai?

As of 2022, Liyah Mai's age is 23 years old. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Liyah Mai's ethnicity?

She is of Somalian descent. During a Q and A session on her YouTube channel, she stated that her parents are from Somaliland and added that her father has a mixed ethnic background. Mai's grandmother is from Eritrea.

What does Liyah Mai do for a living?

She is a social media influencer. Mai is primarily known for her Instagram account. She joined the platform on 24 June 2016. At the time, she was only 17 years old. As of writing, she has over 282 thousand followers.

The model in an orange dress from Fashion Nova. Photo: @liyahmai

Source: Instagram

She uses her platform to promote different clothing and swimwear brands. She has promoted merchandise for brands such as FashonNova and Boohoo.

The model is active on TikTok. She primarily shares dance and lip-syncs videos. Her account has over 436 thousand followers. Her first video was posted on 9 April 2020.

Mai joined YouTube in May 2019 and has almost 15 thousand subscribers. Although she is active on TikTok and Instagram, she is not as active on YouTube. To date, she has only released two videos back in 2020.

How much is Liyah Mai worth?

As of 2022, it is alleged that Liyah Mai's net worth is between $200,000 and $500,000.

Who is Liyah Mai dating?

As of this writing, she is single. However, she has previously been linked to British rapper Central Cee. Speculations about their alleged relationship started after Central Cee mentioned Liyah's name on his song Loading.

Mai in a white top and jeans. Photo: @liyahmai

Source: Instagram

Mai later posted a video on her Instagram story where she was in the passenger seat of Central Cee's car. However, their relationship was never confirmed.

Did Liyah Mai have surgery?

Mai has, on numerous occasions, denied these speculations. However, Liyah Mai's before pictures are different to her current looks. She did acknowledge this in her Q and A session on YouTube. Again, however, she denied this speculation and stated that she had never had her surgery.

What are Liyah Mai's measurements?

Liyah Mai's height is 5 ft 5 in (165 cm), and she weighs 119 lbs (54 kg). Her body measurements are 34-28-40 in (86-71-101 cm).

Liyah Mai is an English Instagram model and social media personality. She has made a name for herself by posting modelling photos online. In addition, she uses her social media to post her photos and promote different brands.

