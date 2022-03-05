Nick Bean’s biography: age, height, net worth, what is he famous for?

Nick Bean is an American Instagram star, TikToker, musician, and YouTuber renowned for his self-titled YouTube channel. Additionally, he is recognised for his viral music and pranks that he often uploads on social media platforms.

The famous TikToker taking a selfie. Photo: @nickbean

Source: Instagram

What is Nick Bean's full name? His full name is Nicholas David Bean. Read on and find more information about his career and personal endeavours.

Profile summary

Full name: Nicholas David Bean

Nicholas David Bean Nickname: Nick Bean

Nick Bean Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 13 March 1995

13 March 1995 Age: 27 years old (as of 2022)

27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Maiden, North Carolina, the United States of America

Maiden, North Carolina, the United States of America Current residence: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 6"

5' 6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Green

Green Siblings: 5

5 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Musician, social media personality

Musician, social media personality Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @nickbean

@nickbean TikTok: @itsnickbean

Nick Bean's biography

The YouTuber was born in Maiden, North Carolina, the United States of America. He was raised alongside five siblings. When he was 10 years old, his family moved to San Antonio, Texas.

What is Nick Bean's nationality?

The musician is an American national of white ethnicity.

What age is Nick Bean?

The content creator was born on 13 March 1995. Therefore as of 2022, Nick Bean's age is 27 years old. His birth sign is Pisces.

The American social media influencer posing for a photo holding his YouTube award. Photo: @nickbean

Source: Instagram

What is Nick Bean famous for?

This rising social media sensation joined YouNow in 2014 and garnered a significant following within a short period. Later in early 2015, he launched his self-titled YouTube channel and published his debut video on 17 January 2015. Interestingly, within a week of uploading the video, Bean had amassed over 5000 subscribers.

He has since been uploading funny skits, pranks videos, challenges, and freestyle rap videos on the channel, garnering millions of subscribers and views. What's more, on his skyrocketing fame, he has collaborated with famous internet sensations like Hunter Rowland, Last Mann, Loren Beech, and Brandon on various pranks and experimental videos.

Additionally, Bean has joined a collaborative YouTube channel, Our Journey, featuring other famous social media elites like Mario Selman, Baby Ariel, Loren Beech, Weston Koury, Zach Clayton, and Brennen Taylor. Nick Bean collaborated with Zach Clayton and Rudan Custodio in the I Love You Vine.

Furthermore, he is a famous personality on TikTok and has amassed over 2.4 million followers and 8.4 million likes. In addition, Bean has been a member of the Sway House, a prominent TikTok influencer supergroup. Other members include Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson, Bryce Hall, Jaden Hossler, Noah Beck, Blake Gray, Anthony Reeves, Kio Cyr, and Quinton Griggs.

The YouTuber, Edwin Burgos, Carter Reynolds, and Zach Clayton attend the Holiday Road Family and Friends preview night at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Aside from his social media profile, Nick is a talented musician and a well-established rapper in the music industry. His first-ever endeavour in the music industry was in the song Netflix & Chill, which has amassed over 1.8 million views as of 2022. This garnered him a considerable following hence paving the way for other musical ventures.

He has gone further to produce other original tracks like Bubble Gum Girl, Chicken Nuggets, Screenshot, Party on Mars, and WifiWifey, his most famous track with over 20 million views.

What is Nick Bean's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the social media sensation is worth, however, according to Exactnetworth, his net worth is alleged to be $1 million.

What happened to Nick Bean?

Recently, Nick revealed that he does not speak to the other members of the Sway House as he got into a fight with them at a restaurant. This was after he joined an ongoing TikTok trend where participants stretched out their eyes to result in an Asian eye shape.

While the trend was considered racial stereotyping and discrimination, he found himself at odds with the rest of the crew, leading to their fight.

Is Nick Bean still in Sway House?

The YouTube posing for a photo with his fellow social media sensations. Photo: @nickbean

Source: Instagram

Even though he got into an awkward situation with the other crew members, there is no official announcement about his departure from the TikTok supergroup.

How tall is Nick Bean?

Nick Bean's height is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall, and his weight is 143 pounds or 68 kilograms. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Where does Nick Bean live?

The internet sensation resides in San Antonio, Texas, with his family.

Nick Bean is a rising American social media sensation who has amassed a significant fan base since starting his career. He often engages his audience with entertaining and informative content.

