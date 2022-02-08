Jacob Macias’ biography: age, height, birthday, girlfriend

Jacob Macias is a YouTuber and social media star from the United States. He is famous for his vlogs, challenges and prank videos. He is also well-known on Instagram and TikTok, where he has a large following.

Jacob Macias is a social media celebrity from the United States. His YouTube channel, in particular, has made him famous for his unique content. What else is known about him? Check out this bio for more information about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Jacob Macia

Jacob Macia Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 13th February 2003

13th February 2003 Age: 19 years old (as of 2022)

19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 149

149 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Nathaly Cuevas

Nathaly Cuevas Profession: YouTuber

Jacob Macias' biography

The YouTuber was born in the United States of America. He was brought up alongside three siblings; two brothers and one sister.

When is Jacob Macias' birthday?

He celebrates his birthday on 13th February. According to astrology, Jacob Macias' zodiac is Aquarius.

What is Jacob Macias' age?

As of 2022, the social media influencer is 19 years old.

What school does Jacob Macias go to?

He recently graduated from Chaminade High School, located in West Hills, California.

Rise to fame

Jacob has become well-known as an online content creator. On 24 July 2019, he launched his own YouTube account. On 15 August 2019, he published his first video, My Morning Routine + Vlog w the Squad.

Since then, he has posted several videos from pranks, challenges, reaction videos, to his general day-to-day activities with friends. His channel currently has 272 thousand subscribers.

He is also popular on TikTok. He also shares diversified content featuring his girlfriend, friends, and favourite dog. Additionally, Jacob Macias' Instagram has 133 thousand followers.

Is Jacob Macias and Nathaly Cuevas dating?

Yes, Jacob is in a relationship with Nathaly Cuevas. Nathaly is a well-known Instagram model and social media celebrity. She is also a YouTuber who became famous for her beauty tutorials, make-up tutorials, and travel vlogs. The couple began dating in early 2021 and regularly share photos of themselves on social media.

What is Jacob Macias' height?

The youthful social media star stands 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall and weighs 149 pounds (68 kg). Jacob Macias' eyes are brown, and his hair is dark brown.

Where does Jacob Macias live?

The YouTuber and his family currently reside in the United States of America.

Jacob Macias is a rising social media star from the United States of America. He is skilled at creating content suitable for his online audience, and thus, he is increasingly getting noticed on various online platforms.

