Drew Phillips’ biography: age, height, birthday, zodiac sign, brother

Hailing from Texas, the United States of America, Drew Phillips is a famous YouTuber and social media star who rose to stardom due to his Vine account. Later, he created a self-titled YouTube channel where he often entertains his audience with comedic content.

Where does Drew Phillips live? He currently resides in Texas, the United States of America. Have a look at this biography and find more information about him.

Profile summary

Full name: Drew Phillips

Drew Phillips Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 4 March 1998

4 March 1998 Age: 24 years old (as of 2022)

24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Texas, the United States of America

Texas, the United States of America Current residence: Texas, USA

Texas, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'

6' Height in centimetres: 183

183 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Pam

Pam Father: Bob

Bob Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: YouTube star and social media influencer

YouTube star and social media influencer Net worth: $179,730

Drew Philips' biography

The YouTuber was born in Texas, the United States of America, to Pam and Bob Phillips. He was raised alongside his sister, Madeline. What happened to Drew Phillips' brother? The YouTuber's brother, Samuel Cole, passed away on 26 June 2020.

What is Drew Phillips' nationality?

The social media influencer is an American national of white ethnicity.

When is Drew Phillips' birthday?

The social media sensation annually celebrates his birthday on 4 March. Drew Phillips' zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Drew Phillips' age?

How old is Drew Phillips? He was born on 4 March 1998. Thus, as of 2022, he is 24 years old.

Career

Drew joined social media in March 2013, when he shared his first video through the short video sharing platform, Vine. While most of his videos featured his cat, he once collaborated with Vine's most famous sensation, Christian Akridge.

When did he rise to stardom? The social media star rose to fame when he launched a self-titled YouTube channel. As of February 2022, he has garnered over 421k subscribers and 28 million views on the platform.

Apart from YouTube, he is a famous personality on Instagram, boasting over 450k followers. In addition, his posts often feature his friends.

How tall is Drew Phillips?

Drew Phillips' height is 6 feet or 183 centimetres, and his weight is 154 pounds or 70 kilograms. The YouTuber has dark brown hair and eyes.

What is Drew Philips' net worth?

No verified sources state how much the YouTuber is worth, however, according to the StarSat website, he allegedly has a net worth of $179,730. He primarily earns his income as a social media influencer.

Drew Phillips is a media influencer passionate about creating content for his audience. As a result, he has become a sought-after personality on social media with a considerable following on Instagram and YouTube.

