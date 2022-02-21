Garrett Overboe’s biography: age, height, parents, brother

Garrett Overboe is an American TikTok star, model, and social media personality. He is best known for his POV (Point of View) and comedy videos. He is also famous for his personality and looks.

The social media star in a black jacket and sunglasses. Photo: @garrettoverboe

Source: Instagram

Since it was launched, TikTok has made many stars. One of them is Garrett Overboe. His bio reveals all you need to know about the social media star's personal and professional life.

Profile summary

Full name: Garrett Overboe

Garrett Overboe Nickname: Goverboe

Goverboe Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 27 February 2001

27 February 2001 Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)

21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America

Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America

Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel green

Hazel green Sibling: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single Education: Sonoraville High School

Sonoraville High School Profession: Social media personality

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Garrett Overboe's biography

The TikTok star with his brother Marshall Overboe. Photo: @garrettoverboe

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer was born in Georgia, United States. However, Garrett Overboe's parents' names are not known. So, who is Garrett Overboe's dad? He has not revealed anything about his dad or appeared on any of his social media platforms, but Garrett Overboe's mom has been posted severally on his Instagram account.

Who is Garrett Overboe's brother?

Marshall, his younger brother, is also a TikToker. Over 561 thousand people follow his TikTok channel. Garrett and Marshall Overboe are close friends who have worked together on a few TikTok and YouTube projects.

How old is Garrett Overboe?

As of 2022, Garrett Overboe's age is 21 years. He celebrates his birthday on 27 February every year.

What is Garrett Overboe's zodiac sign?

His zodiac sign is Pisces. He is an American national and has a white ethnic background.

Where does Garrett Overboe live? It is known that the star currently resides in Georgia, the United States, with his family.

What is Garrett Overboe's college?

The TikTok celebrity went to Sonoraville High School in Calhoun, Georgia for his high school education. Later, he reportedly earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from an unknown higher learning instition.

Career

The social media celebrity began sharing his content on Musical.ly, currently known as TikTok, in early 2020. He has since gained an impressive following, and he keeps his audience entertained with numerous lip-syncs and humorous videos.

At the time of this writing, the account has over 3.2 million followers. His videos have amassed a total of 241.5 million likes. He is also on Instagram with over 274 thousand followers. He uses the platform for posting his stylish outfits and modelling photos.

Additionally, he has a collaborative YouTube channel with his brother which has 443 subscribers. He is on Twitter with over 8 thousand followers. His social media pages are yet to be verified.

What is Garrett Overboe's net worth?

The American star in a blue shirt and jeans trousers. Photo: @garrettoverboe

Source: Instagram

There are no reliable details about the social media personality's net worth. However, an unverified source, Fame Ranker, alleges that he has an estimated net worth of $1.7 million.

How tall is Garrett Overboe?

Garrett Overboe's height is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres and weighs about 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. He has hazel-green eyes, and his hair colour is brown.

Garrett Overboe is a young American TikTok star and social media influencer. He has gained immense popularity for uploading his photos and hilarious videos on his social media platforms.

READ ALSO: Jacob Day's biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth, TikTok

Legit. ng recently published an article about Jacob Day's biography. He is an American TikToker and Instagram star known for posting lip-sync and hilarious clips on TikTok.

The entertainer occasionally teams up with other TikTokers, such as Federica Garcia, to create content for their fans. In addition, he has had numerous opportunities as a TikTok star and social media celebrity in the American entertainment industry.

Source: Legit.ng