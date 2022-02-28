Ellie Zeiler’s biography: age, height, birthday, net worth

Who is Ellie Zeiler? She is an American-based social media sensation and YouTuber whose fame skyrocketed following her lip-sync and dance videos on TikTok. As a result, she boasts a massive fan base on social media.

Where does Ellie Zeiler live? The famous social media star resides in Los Angeles, California, the United States of America. Her biography below goes into details about her career and personal life. Read on.

Profile summary

Full name: Ellie Zeiler

Ellie Zeiler Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 6 March 2004

6 March 2004 Age : 18 years old (as of 2022)

: 18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: San Diego, California, the United States of America

San Diego, California, the United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 4"

5' 4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 117

117 Weight in kilograms: 53

53 Body measurements in inches: 34-28-34

34-28-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-71-86

86-71-86 Shoe size: 7 US

7 US Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Sara

Sara Father: Rick

Rick Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single School: Del Norte High School

Del Norte High School Profession: YouTuber, social media influencer

YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth: $700,000

$700,000 TikTok: @elliezeiler

@elliezeiler Instagram: @elliezeiler

@elliezeiler YouTube: Ellie Zeiler

Ellie Zeiler's biography

The social media sensation was born in San Diego, California, the United States of America, to Rick and Sara. Ellie Zeiler's mom is a baker by profession, while her dad is a civil servant in the US government. She was raised alongside two brothers, William and Ben, who are twins.

Where did Ellie Zeiler attend high school?

She completed her high school education at Del Norte High School, California, USA.

What nationality is Ellie Zeiler?

The TikTok star is an American national of white ethnicity.

When is Ellie Zeiler's birthday?

The social media sensation annually celebrates her birthday on 6 March. What is Ellie Zeiler's zodiac? According to astrology, her birth sign is Pisces.

How old is Ellie Zeiler?

The internet sensation was born on 6 March 2004. Therefore, as of 2022, Ellie Zeiler's age is 18 years.

What is Ellie famous for?

Before Zeiler came to the spotlight, she played basketball and golf and directed the school's television program. Later in March 2020, she actively began to create content on TikTok. Although she had no prior plans of making it big on social media, she amassed over 2 million followers in just a month, thanks to her engaging content.

Her dance skits and lip-sync videos are entertaining, while her issue-based videos often inspire her viewers. As of March 2022, she has garnered over 10.5 million followers and over 347 million likes.

Aside from TikTok, she is also a famous personality on Instagram, where she currently boasts 1.8 million followers. She often uploads photos endorsing various brands such as Fendi and makeup lines.

Recently, she launched a self-titled YouTube channel which has amassed over 115k subscribers as of 2022. She often uploads videos such as fashion hauls and documents her day-to-day life on the platform.

How much is Ellie Zeiler's net worth?

According to Exact Networth, her net worth is alleged to be $700k. She primarily earns her income from her social media endeavours.

How tall is Ellie Zeiler?

Ellie Zeiler's height is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres, her weight is 117 pounds or 53 kilograms, and her body measurements are 34-28-34 in or 86-71-86 centimetres for her chest, waist, and hips, respectively.

Where does Ellie Zeiler live?

She resides in Los Angeles, California, the United States of America.

Ellie Zeiler is a rising social media sensation who became a sought-after personality within a short period. She often engages her audience with entertaining and informative videos.

