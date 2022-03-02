Hana Giraldo’s biography: what is known about Pat Benatar’s daughter?

Hana Giraldo is an American singer, actress, social media influencer and fashion designer. She is popularly known for being the daughter of the famous musicians Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

Hana Giraldo has amassed a considerable following on social media. She is active on TikTok and Instagram, sharing her entertaining videos and photos.

Profile summary

Full name: Hana Giraldo

Hana Giraldo Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 12 March 1994

12 March 1994 Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, CA, US

Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 123

123 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Measurements in inches: 34-24-34

34-24-34 Measurements in centimetres: 86-61-86

86-61-86 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Pet Benatar

Pet Benatar Father: Neil Giraldo

Neil Giraldo Siblings: 1

1 Sister: Haley

Haley Marital status: Single

Single Profession: Actress, musician, entrepreneur

Actress, musician, entrepreneur Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Instagram: @hanagiraldo

@hanagiraldo TikTok: @hanagiraldo

@hanagiraldo Facebook: Hana Giraldo

Who is Hannah Giraldo?

She is a singer, actress, fashion designer, and social media influencer born in Los Angeles, California, United States. The actress comes from a family of popular musicians. She is currently among the 8 cast members of the reality show Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules that premiered on 12 January 2022 on E! Network.

Who are Hana Giraldo's parents?

The actress's father, Neil Giraldo, is a professional guitarist. He is well-known for his work with Kenny Loggins on the hit album High Adventure.

Similarly, her mother, Pat Benatar, is a famous singer. She is a four-time Grammy Award-winning pop star known for her hit songs Hit Me with Your Best Shot and Love is a Battlefield.

Pat Benatar's daughter grew up alongside her older sister Haley Giraldo, a model and an Instagram personality.

How old is Hana Giraldo?

As of 2022, Hana Giraldo's age is 28 years. She was born on 12 March 1994. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

The singer has been interested in modelling and fashion since childhood. She owns a fashion business named RiptLA. She made designer custom t-shirts and vintage clothing.

She started her social media career by styling Vine stars like Lele Pons, Hannah Stocking, Inanna Sarkis and Ray Diaz, who requested her to be part of their videos.

Hana has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and more than 1.4 million followers on TikTok. She has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 34 thousand followers and a Facebook page with almost 400k followers.

She also ventured into music, following her parents' footsteps. The singer has released several songs, including 2 Hits and Tote-Gimme that Bass.

Additionally, she has been a brand ambassador to the jewellery brand called Fashion Strada.

According to her IMDb profile, here are the actress's credits to date.

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules (2022) as Self

(2022) as Self Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (2022) as Self/Bartender

(2022) as Self/Bartender Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking (2017-2019)

(2017-2019) The J & T Sketch Show (2019)

(2019) Slasher Party (2019) as Reporter

(2019) as Reporter Don't Look ( 2018) as White Lady

2018) as White Lady Big Baby (2018) as Hana

(2018) as Hana A Christmas Cruise (2017) as Waitress

(2017) as Waitress Grim Love (2017) as Jenny

(2017) as Jenny First Time Flying (2017) as Flight Attendant

(2017) as Flight Attendant When Your Boyfriend Cheats on You (2017)

(2017) In Giving, We Receive (2017) as Friend

(2017) as Friend Heart Broken (2017) as Olivia

(2017) as Olivia Magic Fail (2017) as Momma Jibawi

(2017) as Momma Jibawi Terrible High School Teacher (2017) as Cheerleader

(2017) as Cheerleader Next Top Model (2017) as Hana

(2017) as Hana Room 823 (2017) as Ex-Girlfriend

(2017) as Ex-Girlfriend Unusual Heroes (2017) as Girl at Party

(2017) as Girl at Party The Lit Party (2017)

What is Hana Giraldo's net worth?

According to TV Show Stars, her net worth is alleged to be $3 million. However, no official sites state the singer's exact net worth.

Who is Hana Giraldo's boyfriend?

The actress is currently single. She was previously in a relationship with Kyle Massey. Massey is an American singer, rapper and former actor, known for his role as Cory Baxter in the Disney Channel shows, That's So Raven and Cory in the House. They started dating in October 2017, but sadly, in December 2020, the actress shared information about their break-up.

Giraldo has collaborated on several projects with Massey. She has also appeared in one of his music videos and stated in a separate interview that she is looking forward to have a rap song with Massey.

Are Hana and Austin still together?

No, they are not. The actress is not in a relationship with a professional wrestler, the son of WWE legend Billy Gunn, Austin. The two met during the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules show that brings together the children of several celebrities.

Austin had jokingly introduced Hana as his girlfriend to the sales person when they were shopping. However, neither of them has confirmed they were together since.

Hana Giraldo's accident

The singer narrowly escaped death after a terrible accident in July 2021. She suffered minor injuries. Her parents shared the scary news on their Facebook page. They posted Hana's car that was destroyed. In addition, the couple advised people not to drive drunk since a drunk driver caused the accident.

How tall is Hana Giraldo?

The actress's height is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres. She weighs 123 pounds or 56 kilograms, and her body measurements are 34-24-34 inches or 86-61-86 centimetres.

Where does Hana Giraldo live?

The actress currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Hana Giraldo is a singer, actress, designer, stylist and social media influencer. She is also known for being a child of Neil Giraldo an Pat Benatar.

