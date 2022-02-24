Victoria Vida’s biography: age, height, nationality, boyfriend
Victoria Vida is an American actress and social media influencer. She is known for her role as Adrienne Attoms in the television series Project Mc². Additionally, she has appeared in other TV shows like Home & Family and Trophy Wife.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Victoria Vida has amassed a considerable following as an actress and a social media influencer. She is active on TikTok and Instagram, where she shares her entertaining videos and images.
Profile summary
- Full name: Victoria Vida
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 10th March 1999
- Age: 22 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States
- Current residence: Miami, Florida, United States
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 168
- Weight in pounds: 119
- Weight in kilograms: 54
- Body measurements in inches: 36-26-34
- Body measurements in centimetres: 91-66-86
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Blue
- Mother: Sara Worrall
- Father: Jonas Worrall
- Siblings: 1
- Brother: Jack Worrall
- School: Miami's Middle School
- Occupation: Actress, singer, and songwriter
- Net worth: $600K
- Instagram: @victoriavida
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Victoria Vida's bio
Where is Victoria Vida originally from? The actress was born on 10th March 1999 in Miami, Florida, United States. She was born to Jason and Sara Worrall. Her father, Jason Worrall, works as a plastic surgeon. She has a younger brother named Jack Worrall.
Victoria Vida's nationality is American.
Is Victoria Vida Hispanic?
It is unknown if the actress is of Hispanic descent. What is known is that she was born in the United States and raised in Brazil.
How old is Victoria Vida from Project Mc²?
As of 2022, Victoria Vida's age is 22 years.
Career
Victoria is a multi-talented woman who not only acts but also uses her social media channels to delight her admirers. In 2013, she made her acting debut in the television series Trophy Wife, where she played Theater Kid #2. However, she became more popular when she was cast in the series Project Mc².
The story follows McKeyla McAlister and her best friends as they serve for a government organization known as NOV8, a highly classified group of female government spies tasked with protecting the planet. The first episode of the series aired on 7th August 2015, and the final batch of episodes aired on 7th November 2017.
Victoria portrays Adrienne Attoms, a Spanish culinary chemist often seen in high heels. She has also appeared in other films and television shows.
What movies is Victoria Vida in?
Here is a rundown of Victoria Vida's movies and TV shows appearances.
Films
- Free to Fall (Podcast Series) (post-production) as Isabella
- 2016: Project Mc2 New Years Eve Countdown 2016 as Adrienne Attoms
- 2016: Girl Flu. as Ana
- 2015: Project MC2: New Year's Eve Countdown as Adrienne Attoms
TV series
- 2015-2017: Project Mc² as Adrienne Attoms
- 2013: Trophy Wife as Theater Kid #2
What is Victoria Vida's net worth?
According to Married Biography, Victoria Vida's net worth is $500,000. She acquired her wealth from the entertainment industry.
Who is Victoria Vida's boyfriend?
Regarding her personal life, the actress is quite discreet. As a result, no information about her current or previous relationships is available.
How tall is Victoria Vida?
Victoria Vida's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres), and weighs 119 pounds (54 kilograms). The actress has blue eyes and brown hair. Her body measurements are 36-26-34 inches (91-66-86 centimetres).
Social media presence
The young actress is highly active on numerous social media networks. Victoria Vida's Instagram has 99 thousand followers. She also has a TikTok account with 1.3 million followers, but it is not verified.
Victoria Vida is private about her personal life, despite becoming considerably popular due to her acting roles. She currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States of America.
READ ALSO: Erin Bria Wright's biography: what is known about Eazy E's daughter?
Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Erin Bria Wright. She is a well-known singer, actress and the daughter of the rapper Eric Lynn Wright. Erin became the centre of public attention after she announced her dream project, Ruthless Scandal: No More Lies.
This is a documentary that reveals all the details behind her father's infamous death. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, the USA, with her family. Check out her biography for more information on her life.
Source: Legit.ng