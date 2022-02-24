Victoria Vida’s biography: age, height, nationality, boyfriend

Victoria Vida is an American actress and social media influencer. She is known for her role as Adrienne Attoms in the television series Project Mc². Additionally, she has appeared in other TV shows like Home & Family and Trophy Wife.

Victoria Vida attends Variety's 10 Latinos To Watch Event at The London West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Victoria Vida has amassed a considerable following as an actress and a social media influencer. She is active on TikTok and Instagram, where she shares her entertaining videos and images.

Profile summary

Full name: Victoria Vida

Victoria Vida Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 10th March 1999

10th March 1999 Age: 22 years (as of 2022)

22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States

Miami, Florida, United States Current residence: Miami, Florida, United States

Miami, Florida, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 119

119 Weight in kilograms: 54

54 Body measurements in inches: 36-26-34

36-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-66-86

91-66-86 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Sara Worrall

Sara Worrall Father: Jonas Worrall

Jonas Worrall Siblings: 1

1 Brother: Jack Worrall

Jack Worrall School: Miami's Middle School

Miami's Middle School Occupation: Actress, singer, and songwriter

Actress, singer, and songwriter Net worth: $600K

$600K Instagram: @victoriavida

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Victoria Vida's bio

Where is Victoria Vida originally from? The actress was born on 10th March 1999 in Miami, Florida, United States. She was born to Jason and Sara Worrall. Her father, Jason Worrall, works as a plastic surgeon. She has a younger brother named Jack Worrall.

Actress Victoria Vida attends the 49th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Award Show at The Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Victoria Vida's nationality is American.

Is Victoria Vida Hispanic?

It is unknown if the actress is of Hispanic descent. What is known is that she was born in the United States and raised in Brazil.

How old is Victoria Vida from Project Mc²?

As of 2022, Victoria Vida's age is 22 years.

Career

Victoria is a multi-talented woman who not only acts but also uses her social media channels to delight her admirers. In 2013, she made her acting debut in the television series Trophy Wife, where she played Theater Kid #2. However, she became more popular when she was cast in the series Project Mc².

The story follows McKeyla McAlister and her best friends as they serve for a government organization known as NOV8, a highly classified group of female government spies tasked with protecting the planet. The first episode of the series aired on 7th August 2015, and the final batch of episodes aired on 7th November 2017.

Victoria portrays Adrienne Attoms, a Spanish culinary chemist often seen in high heels. She has also appeared in other films and television shows.

What movies is Victoria Vida in?

Here is a rundown of Victoria Vida's movies and TV shows appearances.

Films

Free to Fall (Podcast Series) (post-production) as Isabella

(Podcast Series) (post-production) as Isabella 2016: Project Mc2 New Years Eve Countdown 2016 as Adrienne Attoms

as Adrienne Attoms 2016: Girl Flu. as Ana

as Ana 2015: Project MC2: New Year's Eve Countdown as Adrienne Attoms

TV series

2015-2017: Project Mc² as Adrienne Attoms

as Adrienne Attoms 2013: Trophy Wife as Theater Kid #2

What is Victoria Vida's net worth?

According to Married Biography, Victoria Vida's net worth is $500,000. She acquired her wealth from the entertainment industry.

Who is Victoria Vida's boyfriend?

Victoria Vida attends MGA Entertainment, Cast of Netflix's Project Mc2, and Rashida Jones's celebration of national S.T.E.A.M. Day at Google Headquarters in Venice, California. Photo: Rachel Murray

Source: Getty Images

Regarding her personal life, the actress is quite discreet. As a result, no information about her current or previous relationships is available.

How tall is Victoria Vida?

Victoria Vida's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres), and weighs 119 pounds (54 kilograms). The actress has blue eyes and brown hair. Her body measurements are 36-26-34 inches (91-66-86 centimetres).

Social media presence

The young actress is highly active on numerous social media networks. Victoria Vida's Instagram has 99 thousand followers. She also has a TikTok account with 1.3 million followers, but it is not verified.

Victoria Vida is private about her personal life, despite becoming considerably popular due to her acting roles. She currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States of America.

READ ALSO: Erin Bria Wright's biography: what is known about Eazy E's daughter?

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Erin Bria Wright. She is a well-known singer, actress and the daughter of the rapper Eric Lynn Wright. Erin became the centre of public attention after she announced her dream project, Ruthless Scandal: No More Lies.

This is a documentary that reveals all the details behind her father's infamous death. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, the USA, with her family. Check out her biography for more information on her life.

Source: Legit.ng