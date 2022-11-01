Kat Stickler’s biography: age, nationality, partner, net worth

Kat Stickler is an American TikTok star, social media personality and comedian. She is hugely popular on various social media platforms and has a considerable following. She shares wide-ranging content, including POVs, comedy, prank, and dance videos.

Photo: @katstickler on Instagram (modified by the author)

Kat Stickler is a popular personality on TikTok. Her account, which she shared with her ex-husband Michael has enabled her to achieve tremendous online success. She is also famous on Instagram and is a brand ambassador of LeapFrog USA and OLAY.

Profile summary

Full name Kat Caveda Known as Kat Stickler Gender Female Date of birth 31 October 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Tampa, FL, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 105 Weight in kilograms 48 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Michael Stickler Children 1 Siblings 1 High school Kaimuki High School Education University of Miami Profession Social media personality, comedian Net worth $500 thousand TikTok @Katstickler Instagram @Katstickler YouTube Kat Stickler

Kat Stickler's biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in Miami, Florida, United States. She grew up alongside her younger brother Christopher Caveda. What is Kat Stickler's nationality? She has an American nationality and follows the Christian faith. Kat went to Kaimuki High School, after which she proceeded to the University of Miami.

How old is Kat Stickler?

Kat Stickler's age is 28 years old as of 2022. The American TikTok star was born on 31 October 1994. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Kat is a well-known TikTok star, comedian and social media personality. She made her TikTok debut in 2019 when she opened a joint account with her ex-husband Michael. She mostly posts POVs, lip-syncs, comedy, and dance videos. Currently, she boasts over 9.3 million followers on the platform.

Additionally, she has a self-titled YouTube channel, which she launched on 4 January 2022. Her YouTube channel has more than 56 thousand subscribers as of November 2022. Apart from sharing her content on TikTok and YouTube, she is also on Instagram, where she has over 989 thousand followers.

Kat uses her significant following on social media to promote various brands such as LeapFrog USA, VTech Toys USA and OLAY.

What is Kat Stickler's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be about $500 thousand. However, this information is not official. She primarily makes her income from her social media career.

Who is Kat Stickler's husband?

The social media sensation was previously married to Michael Stickler. Kat Stickler's ex is a popular American content creator. After dating for a few months, the two had their wedding on 3 May 2019. However, their union could not stand the test of time, and the two went their separate ways in March 2021.

They have a daughter named Mary Katherine. Kat Stickler's daughter was born on 15 November 2019, a few months after the wedding.

Is Kat Stickler single?

The TikTok star is not in any romantic relationship as of now. However, after her divorce from Michael, Kat entered into another relationship with a guy named Cam Winter. Kat Stickler's boyfriend at the time worked in construction management. She announced her relationship with Cam on 18 December 2021 through an Instagram post. However, the two recently ended their relationship.

FAQs

Who is Kat Stickler? She is an American TikTok star, social media personality and comedian famous for her comedy TikTok videos. What is Kat Stickler's ethnicity? She holds American nationality and is of white ethnic background. Where does Kat Stickler live? The social media star lives in Tampa, Florida, United States of America. Who was Kat Stickler's baby daddy? He is called Michael, an American content creator. The two had a TikTok and YouTube channel together where they shared their content as a couple. When was Kat Stickler's divorce? The ex-couple separated in March 2021. Is Kat Stickler single? Yes, the mother of one is single after breaking up with her ex-boyfriend, Cam Winter. How much is Kat Stickler worth? She has an estimated net worth of about $500 thousand as of 2022.

Kat Stickler is a popular social media influencer who has made it big on several social media platforms. Her content has earned her a considerable following, especially on YouTube and TikTok. She is famous for sharing POV content, comedy, and dance videos on her TikTok account.

