Smoothgio’s biography: age, height, real name, girlfriend, net worth

Smoothgio is a prominent American rapper, Youtuber, social media celebrity, and businessperson. He has a popular YouTube channel by his name where he entertains his audience with lots of content ranging from music, challenges to pranks. Overall, Gio enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

The American rapper poses for a photo. Photo: @smoothgio

Source: Instagram

Where does Smoothgio reside? He resides in the southern part of Florida, USA. The singer was born and raised in Florida State. Read his biography to more learn details about his personal life and career progression.

Profile summary

Full name : Smooth Gio

: Smooth Gio Nickname : Smoothgio

: Smoothgio Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 12 March 2001

: 12 March 2001 Age : 21 years old (as of 2022)

: 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Broward County, Florida, USA

: Broward County, Florida, USA Current residence : South Florida, USA

: South Florida, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 5”

: 5’ 5” Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 143

: 143 Weight in kilograms : 65

: 65 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Ashley Chantel

: Ashley Chantel Profession : YouTuber, TikToker, rapper, social media personality and entrepreneur

: YouTuber, TikToker, rapper, social media personality and entrepreneur Net worth : $500 thousand

: $500 thousand Instagram: @smoothgio

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Smoothgio’s biography

Smoothgio’s real name is Smooth Gio, and he was born on 12 March 2001 in Broward County, Florida, USA. He graduated from an unknown high school in June 2019

How old is Smoothgio?

Smoothgio’s age is 21 years, and the rapper marks his birthday on 12 March every year. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

The singer during a recording session. Photo: @smoothgio

Source: Instagram

What is Smoothgio’s nationality?

He is an American of Afro-American ethnicity. Where does Smoothgio live? The renowned YouTuber resides in South Florida, USA.

Career

He created his self-titled YouTube channel in January 2013, and since then, he has shared numerous hilarious clips, pranks, challenges, and music videos. The channel has gradually gained popularity, and currently, it has more than 2.5 million subscribers. He has a second channel known as The Smooth Family.

Gio is also a musician known for several rap songs. He made his music debut on 31 January 2020 when he released Breaking Her Back. Here is a list of his songs;

Breaking Her Back (2020)

(2020) Asian Baby (2020)

(2020) Burberry (2020)

(2020) Said To Me (2020)

(2020) Run It (2020)

(2020) WOMEN (2022)

The fashion-conscious multi-talented celebrity boasts a massive following on Instagram and uses the platform to endorse brands such as Fashion Nova. He also owns an online apparel store known as The Smooth Collection.

What is Smoothgio’s net worth?

There is no reliable information regarding his net worth. However, Wiki Bio Worth, alleges that the young entrepreneur’s net worth is $500 thousand. He makes his wealth from his career as a musician, YouTuber, and businessperson.

The YouTuber enjoys a drink. Photo: @smoothgio

Source: Instagram

Who is Smoothgio’s girlfriend?

The Run It singer is reportedly dating social media personality, Ashley Chantel. The couple has been together for quite some time, and they occasionally share their pictures and videos on social media.

Recently, Gio was rumoured to be dating fellow YouTube star Dy’mond Charleston, famously known as DymondsFlawless. However, the duo clarified that they had a professional association and were not dating.

How tall is Smoothgio?

Smoothgio’s height is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 cm). He also weighs 143 pounds (65 kg). Furthermore, the American musician has dark brown hair and eyes.

Social media presence

The American-born rapper has a huge social media presence. He is on Instagram with over 880 thousand followers, while his Twitter account has more than 31 thousand followers. Moreover, the social media entertainer has a TikTok account, where he shares lots of humorous videos.

Smoothgio is a rapper, YouTuber, and entrepreneur from the United States. He is widely known for his creative content on YouTube and TikTok.

READ ALSO: Christina Nadin’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, parents

Legit.ng recently published an article about Christina Nadin’s biography. She is a Saudi Arabian-born model, makeup artist, and social media influencer.

She has a prosperous modelling career, having worked with well-known brands such as Coca-Cola, off-White, Kith, and Louis Vuitton. Nadin also enjoys a massive following on social media and has used the platforms to endorse beauty and makeup products. Have a look at her bio for more details on her career.

Source: Legit.ng