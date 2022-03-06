Brooklyn Frost's biography: age, height, siblings, boyfriend

Brooklyn Frost is an American YouTuber and social media influencer. She is best known for sharing fashion, beauty, pranks, lifestyle videos, travel vlogs, reactions and challenges. She is also a beauty ambassador for Glow Skin Enhancement.

Brooklyn Frost posing in a cut out mini dress. Photo: @brooklynnicole

Source: Instagram

Brooklyn Frost comes from a celebrity family. Like him, her brother (Deshea) is a YouTuber, rapper, actor, and up-and-coming comedian. Brooklyn Frost's brother has also featured in SWAT, where he plays Darryl Henderson. Her other brother is a social media personality and basketball player.

Profile summary

Full name: Brooklyn Nicole Frost

Brooklyn Nicole Frost Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 17th August 2004

17th August 2004 Age: 17 years old (as of 2022)

17 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth : Seattle, Washington, United States

: Seattle, Washington, United States Current residence : Glendale, California, United States

: Glendale, California, United States Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 3"

5' 3" Height in centimetres : 160

: 160 Weight in pounds: 112

112 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 32-26-35

: 32-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-66-88

81-66-88 Shoe size: (5 US)

(5 US) Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother : Monique Camillo

: Monique Camillo Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Partner : Jay Cinco

: Jay Cinco Profession : YouTuber, Instagram star, singer, social media influencer

: YouTuber, Instagram star, singer, social media influencer Net worth: $1,368,000

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Brooklyn Frost's bio

Deshae Frost's sister was born and raised in Seattle, Washington, United States. She was raised in a family of three. The YouTuber has two brothers named Deshae and Amare. She is the youngest in her family.

Her brother Deshea is an actor, rapper and YouTuber. He has made a name for himself, posting hilarious content on YouTube and being featured in SWAT, where he plays Darryl Henderson. Her other brother Amare also known as Mel Mel Frost, is a social media personality and a rising basketball player.

Who is Brooklyn Frost's mother? Her mother's name is Monique Camillo. She occasionally features in her children's YouTube videos.

How old is Brooklyn Frost?

As of 2022, Brooklyn Frost's age is 17 years. She was born on 17th August 2004. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

When is Brooklyn Frost's birthday?

She celebrates her birthday on the 17th day of August every year.

Career

Frost started her social media career at the age of 14. She was first featured in her brother's YouTube channel Deshae Frost. She first appeared in a video titled I Almost Threw Up! Blazing Hot Challenge with My Sister on 5th October 2017. The video was a challenge and was well received by Deshea's fans.

Brooklyn Frost with her boyfriend Jay Cinco. Photo: @brooklynnicole

Source: Instagram

Fans started requesting Deshea to collaborate with her sister on more videos. The pair would collaborate on a few projects. On 2nd March 2019, Frost started her YouTube channel. She shares content weekly on the channel. Currently, the channel has over 877 thousand subscribers.

The YouTuber is also active on TikTok and has over 1.1 million followers at the moment. She primarily posts dance and lip-syncs videos.

Frost is a beauty ambassador for Glow Skin Enhancement. She has a passion for the beauty industry and has stated that she aims to help young girls take pride in taking care of their skin.

How much is Brooklyn Frost worth?

It is alleged that Brooklyn Frost's net worth is $1,368,000. She makes her money from her works as a social media influencer. Also, she allegedly earns a salary of $346,680 from YouTube.

Who is Brooklyn Frost's boyfriend?

She is currently dating fellow YouTube star, rapper and social media personality Jay Cinco. The couple first met in January 2021 in a studio where Jay was recording. Brooklyn and Cinco revealed that they started dating a month later after they first met.

Brooklyn Frost wearing a multicoloured mini dress. Photo: @brooklynnicole

Source: Instagram

Jay Cinco and Brooklyn were rumoured to have gone their separate ways. However, the couple is back together and recently shared a vlog celebrating their first anniversary together as a couple. They continuously collaborate on videos, pranks and challenges, which they repost on their social media accounts.

Did Brooklyn Frost have a baby?

There have been speculations that Brooklyn has a child. However, this is not true. She has recently been uploading videos on her YouTube with her brother's child, and there have been assumptions that the child is hers.

How tall is Brooklyn Frost?

Brooklyn Frost's height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm). She also weighs 112 lbs (55 kgs).

Brooklyn Frost is well-known across social media platforms. She has made a name for herself by sharing engaging content on the platforms. In addition, she is a beauty ambassador for Glow Skin Enhancement.

READ ALSO: Christina Nadin’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, parents

Legit.ng recently published an article about Christina Nadin’s biography. Nadin is a Saudi Arabian-born model, makeup artist and social media personality. She has made a name working for top brands such as Coca-Cola and Louis Vuitton as a model.

Christina Nadin has made a name for herself as a makeup artist. She shares makeup video tutorials on her Instagram account, which has more than 627 thousand followers.

Source: Legit.ng