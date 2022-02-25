Oliver Moy’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, brothers, girlfriend

Oliver Moy is an American YouTube star, TikToker, singer and entrepreneur. He became famous for sharing many entertaining videos on TikTok, where he currently boasts a massive audience. Occasionally he teams up with other social media stars to create content, and he is a member of the popular North Star Boys.

The TikTok star strikes a pose during a photoshoot.

Source: Instagram

Are Sebastian and Oliver Moy twins? Even though the two are brothers, they are not twins. He is older than Sebastian, who was born on 11 April 2003. Read his biography to learn more details about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name : Oliver Moy

: Oliver Moy Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 7 March 2001

: 7 March 2001 Age : 21 years old (as of 2022)

: 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Florida, USA

: Florida, USA Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’9”

: 5’9” Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds : 143

: 143 Weight in kilograms : 65

: 65 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother : Natalia

: Natalia Siblings : 4

: 4 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Sophie

: Sophie Profession : Social media personality, singer, photographer, and entrepreneur

: Social media personality, singer, photographer, and entrepreneur Net worth : $500 thousand

: $500 thousand TikTok: @olivermoy

Oliver Moy’s biography

He was born on 7 March 2001 in Florida, USA. Who are Oliver Moy’s parents? His mother’s name is Natalia Moy, while the details of his father are unknown.

He grew up alongside his four siblings. Oliver Moy’s brothers are Mateo, Alex, Nick, and Sebastian.

When is Oliver Moy’s birthday?

The young entrepreneur celebrates his birthday on 7 March every year, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

How old is Oliver Moy?

Oliver Moy’s age is 21 years as of March 2022.

The YouTuber in a white outfit.

Source: Instagram

What is Oliver Moy’s ethnicity?

He is an American of mixed ethnicity. His father is reportedly a Chinese national, while his mother is Colombian.

What is Oliver Moy’s nationality?

He is an American national. Moreover, he was born and raised in America.

Where does Oliver Moy live?

The American entertainer currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. He shifted to Los Angeles, California, from Florida, where he was born.

What does Oliver Moy do now?

He is a social media influencer, YouTuber, singer, and entrepreneur. Oliver has a massive following across social media platforms, especially on TikTok, where he shares lots of entertaining content. In addition, he is known for collaborating with other TikTokers to create content for their audience.

The entertainer also has a self-titled YouTube channel created in March 2016 with over 380K subscribers, where he posts a wide range of videos. The American entertainer is a member of North Star Boys, a group of social media content creators. Other group members include Sebastian, Regie Macalino, Ryan Nguyen, Justin Phan, Darren Liang, and Kane Ratan.

Besides social media entertainment, Oliver and Sebastian Moy teamed up to form a musical group known as The Moy Boys. The duo is known for songs such as Nautical and Ice Cream, both released in 2019.

Oliver is also the co-owner of Moy Army, an online apparel store.

What is Oliver Moy’s net worth?

Currently, there is no reliable information regarding the celebrity entertainer’s net worth, but Famous Face Wiki alleges that his net worth is approximately $500,000. The renowned singer earns a substantial income as a YouTuber, businessperson, singer and social media influencer.

Is Oliver Moy in a relationship?

The YouTube star is reportedly dating a young lady only known as Sophia. Oliver Moy’s girlfriend occasionally appears in his videos on TikTok and pictures on Instagram.

He previously dated Toireasa McGuire, a professional dancer and social media personality.

How tall is Oliver Moy?

Oliver Moy’s height is 5 feet and 9 inches (175 cm), and he weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kg). Additionally, he has dark brown hair and eyes. He has an athletic body type.

The singer stands beside a metallic structure as he takes a picture.

Source: Instagram

Social media presence

He is active on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. His Instagram account has 1.5 million followers, while his Twitter account has over 66 thousand followers. Oliver’s verified TikTok account has more than 11 million followers.

Oliver Moy is an accomplished social media entertainer famous for his works on TikTok and YouTube. Apart from entertaining, he is a businessperson and co-owns an online apparel store.

Source: Legit.ng