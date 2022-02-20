Azra Mian’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, twin, net worth

Azra Mian is a young American actress, YouTuber and social media influencer who is famous across various social media platforms. She is well known for her vlogs and challenges on MianTwins and the Squared YouTube channels. She is also known for being a twin sister to Aisha Mian.

A picture of the social media influencer in a red jumpsuit. Photo: @azramian

Source: Instagram

Azra Mian has been in the limelight since she launched her YouTube career. She has continued to entertain her fans on social media, gaining a massive following on various social platforms. Have a look at her biography to find out more about her life.

Azra Mian’s profile summary

Full name : Azra Mian

: Azra Mian Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 26 February 2001

: 26 February 2001 Age : 21 years (as of 2022)

: 21 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : New York City, New York, United States

: New York City, New York, United States Current residence : New York City, NY, USA

: New York City, NY, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Muslim

: Muslim Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’6’’

: 5’6’’ Height in centimetres : 168

: 168 Weight in pounds : 130

: 130 Weight in kilograms : 59

: 59 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Relationship status : Single

: Single Father : Suhail

: Suhail Siblings : 3

: 3 Profession : YouTube star, social media influencer

: YouTube star, social media influencer Net worth : $742,000

: $742,000 YouTube : MianTwins

: MianTwins Instagram: @azramian

Azra Mian’s biography

Azra Mian smiling in a photo. Photo: @azramian

Source: Instagram

She was born into the family of a Pakistanian father and an Albanian mother; she is biracial. The name of her father is Suhail. Unfortunately, the name of her mother is not known.

The YouTube star has three sisters; Jannat, Jasmina and her twin, Aisha.

What is Azra Mian's nationality?

Azra Mian was born and raised in New York City, NY, United States of America. Thus, she is an American national.

How old is Azra Mian?

She was born on 26 February 2001. Therefore, as of 2021, Azra Mian's age is 20 years old. The YouTuber’s birth sign is Pisces.

What is Azra Mian's ethnicity?

The social media star is of mixed ethnicity, Pakistani-Albanian.

Career highlights

She is a YouTube star, TikTok personality and social media influencer. She gained immense popularity on the Squared YouTube channel for her video challenges, makeup routines, and vlogs with her twin sister Aisha.

Azra and Aisha Mian own the YouTube channel, MianTwins, which has also brought her into the limelight. They joined the channel in January 2014, but they posted their first video in 2015. So far, the channel has over 362k subscribers.

She is also popular on TikTok. She has gained a vast following on the platform because of her entertaining lip-syncs and dance challenge videos. As of now, the account boasts over 1.7 million followers with 61 million followers.

She has also collaborated with fellow TikTok stars Nate Wyatt and Tayler Holder. Azra Mian and Tayler holder have been seen regularly vlogging and making videos on TikTok and YouTube.

In addition, she is an Instagram star. She uses the platform to share her fashion pictures and for promoting various brands. Azra Mian's Instagram account has 799k followers.

The TikTok star is also an upcoming actress best known for appearing in More Than Just Me and the Netflix Dreams television series.

How much is Azra Mian's net worth?

The YouTuber posing in a picture. Photo: @azramian

Source: Instagram

No verified sources state how much the social media star is worth. However, her net worth is alleged to be $742,000, with an estimated salary of $259,700. Her wealth is attributed to her acting career and brand endorsements.

Who is Azra Mian dating?

The TikTok star is not dating anyone at the moment. She is single.

Who is Azra Mian's boyfriend? Nothing much is known about her past relationship as she has been tight-lipped about her love life. Hence, her boyfriend is yet to be known.

How tall is Azra Mian?

Azra Mian's height is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall, and her weight is 130 pounds or 59 kilograms. The social media influencer's hair colour is blonde, and her eyes are brown.

Azra Mian is an upcoming American actress, YouTuber and social media influencer who is popular on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. She rose to fame alongside her twin sister Aisha for their video challenges and twin vlogging on MianTwins and Squared YouTube channels.

