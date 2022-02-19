Kai Dugan’s biography: what is known about Jennifer Connelly’s son?

Kai Dugan is an American celebrity engineer who came to the public limelight for being veteran actress Jennifer Connelly’s son. His mother has starred in several movies, including The Heart of Justice, Of Love and Shadows, and Dark City.

Can Kai Dugan sing? Yes. As he grew up, he was interested in skiing and singing but later pursued engineering. Learn details about his career and personal endeavours in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Kai Dugan

: Kai Dugan Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 1 July 1997

: 1 July 1997 Age : 24 years old (as of February 2022)

: 24 years old (as of February 2022) Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth : Kansas City, Missouri, USA

: Kansas City, Missouri, USA Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother : Jennifer Connelly

: Jennifer Connelly Father : David Dugan

: David Dugan Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Single

: Single College : Yale University

: Yale University Profession : Engineer

: Engineer Net worth: $1 - $5 million

Kai Dugan’s biography

Kai was born on 1 July 1997 in Kansas City, Missouri, USA. He is the son of American actress Jennifer Connelly and photographer David Dugan. His parents stayed together but they never married. When he was 5 years old, his parents separated, and Kai Dugan’s father left their home.

Who are Kai Dugan’s siblings? He has two step-siblings, Agnes Lark Bettany and Stellan Bettany, from his mother’s marriage with British-American actor Paul Bettany.

As for Kai Dugan’s college education, he attended Yale University, where he studied mechanical engineering and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2019.

What is Kai Dugan’s age?

Jennifer Connelly’s son is 24 years old as of February 2022. He celebrates his birthday on 1 July every year, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Kai Dugan’s nationality?

He is an American of white ethnicity.

Why is Kai Dugan famous?

Kai is famously known for being the son of movie star Jennifer Connelly. What does Kai Dugan do for a living? He works as a systems engineer at Lockheed Martin, an American aerospace and defence company.

David Dugan’s son is also a skier and musician. He was part of a music group that performed when John Cameron Mitchell visited Yale University.

Which are Kai Dugan’s movies? He has appeared in one movie, Waking the Dead (2000).

What is Kai Dugan’s net worth?

No reliable information regarding his net worth is available, but Popular Bio alleges that it is between $1 and $5 million. He derives his income primarily from his engineering profession.

Is Kai Dugan dating?

Jennifer Connelly’s son is seemly single. He maintains a lowkey lifestyle and has not revealed anything about his dating history.

Where does Kai Dugan live?

The young engineer currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Kai Dugan is an engineer even though he grew up under parents who are entertainers. He is prominently known for being Jennifer Connelly’s son.

