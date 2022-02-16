Tray Rush’s biography: age, height, family, nationality, net worth

Tray Rush is a famous Canadian YouTube star best known for his channel, The Rush Fam. He started vlogging several years back and has steadily grown into one of the top YouTubers from Canada. Fans love his videos because they are interesting, family-friendly, and educative.

The YouTuber posing for a picture in front of a grey vehicle. Photo: @trayrush

Source: Instagram

In the last decade, numerous people have created a successful YouTube career, and Tray Rush is among them. He launched his channel after being encouraged by an important person in his life. Read on to learn how he became a YouTube star, his age, height, family, nationality, and net worth.

Profile summary

Birth name: Tray Rushton

Tray Rushton Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 19th February 1989

19th February 1989 Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

33 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Current residence: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 9"

5' 9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 157

157 Weight in kilograms: 71

71 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Green

Green Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Keshia

Keshia Children: 4

4 Profession: YouTuber and social media influencer

YouTuber and social media influencer YouTube channel: @The Rush Fam

Tray Rush's biography

Tray is a famous YouTuber and social media influencer from Canada. His nationality is Canadian, and his ethnicity is White.

He once revealed that he has a brother in one of his videos. However, the name of Tray Rush's brother was not revealed in the video.

The YouTuber posing for a picture in a suit and yellow tie. Photo: @trayrush

Source: Instagram

How old is Tray Rush?

Tray Rush's age is 33 years as of 2022. He was born on 19th February 1989, and his Zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Tray Rush's nationality?

The YouTuber's nationality is Canadian. He was born in Toronto, Canada. Tray Rush's parents raised him in Toronto, and he resides in the same city to date.

What is Tray Rush's job?

He is an online content creator. Growing up, he desired a career in the entertainment industry as an actor. Later, he changed his mind and wanted to become a professional basketball player.

He relocated from Canada to Los Angeles, United States of America, after getting a basketball scholarship. After a while, he went back to his home country to take care of his cousin. He decided not to go back to the United States and instead looked for a job at home.

He still desired to become an actor but was not successful at it. Eventually, he got a job where he and Keshia met. Keshia encouraged him to create a YouTube channel and upload videos. He started the channel called Today with Tray on 13th September 2015. The name of the channel has since changed to The Rush Fam. It has over 2.28 million subscribers.

He consistently uploaded videos, and Keshia appeared in some of them. Eventually, he revealed that she was his girlfriend and wife-to-be. Today, the videos on the channel revolve around family life, relationship struggles, marriage, and parenting. The Rush family also does pranks and challenge videos.

Besides YouTube, the online celebrity earns from endorsing brands on Instagram. He has over 363k followers on the platform.

What is Tray Rush's net worth?

The YouTube celebrity is yet to issue official communication about his net worth or annual income. There is also no verified information about the matter. However, according to Buzz Learn, his net worth is between $1 and $5 million.

The YouTuber posing for a picture in front of a blue Range Rover. Photo: @trayrush

Source: Instagram

Tray Rush's wife and children

The YouTuber is married to Keshia. The two dated for a while before exchanging their marriage vows on 28th October 2017. Together, Tray and Keshia have four children. Their son, Kameiro, was born on 24th November 2009.

On 24th November 2014, the couple welcomed their first daughter named Cali. On 27th November 2018, their second daughter, Kirah Dior, was born. Besides their three biological children, the lovebirds have an adopted son named Elijah.

Tray Rush's height and weight

The YouTuber is 5' feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall and weighs about 157 pounds or 71 kilograms. He has green eyes and dark brown hair.

Tray Rush is a famous family YouTuber known for creating content on his family channel. He makes videos alongside his wife and children, and their content is mainly pranks, travel vlogs, storytime videos, and challenge videos.

