The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has offered admission to a young lady after multiple JAMB attempts

She explained in her post that she wrote the UTME examination 6 different times before securing admission

Her post about her admission to the university drew the attention of many people on social media

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has offered admission to a brilliant young lady who wrote JAMB six different times.

The secondary school graduate explained that she had pursued admission to her university of choice for years and was eventually admitted to UNILAG.

After her sixth attempt at writing the JAMB exam, she secured admission and took to social media to celebrate her win.

UNILAG offers admission to woman after multiple UTME failures, her post goes viral. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Facebook/Rita Obi, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Facebook

Lady secures admission at University of Lagos

On Facebook, Rita Obi continued, adding that she has been congratulated by several individuals after securing admission.

Lady gains admission into University of Lagos after 6 JAMB attempts, shares story. Photo Source: Facebook/Rita Obi

Source: Facebook

She shared photos she took at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) during her matriculation ceremony and shared them online with a heartfelt statement:

“Yesterday was my matriculation. Rita don enter school finally after 6 attempts into the university. To everyone that congratulated me, reposted, called, prayed for me and celebrated with me.”

“Thank you so much. I truly appreciate every message. Officially matriculated yesterday and I’m grateful for this new journey. More wins ahead.”

Her post drew congratulatory messages as people stormed the comment section of the post to celebrate with her.

Reactions as UNILAG admits lady

Do you Know with Christiana noted:

"Congratulations dear, The Lord will see you through in Jesus name."

Charity Naomi Igomu shared

"Congratulations on your matriculation Rita."

Adebunmi Ajiboye said:

"Congratulations, you will end well"

Princess Faith Oriaifo noted:

"Congratulations dear. God will always do it at his own time."

Slim Fit said:

"Congratulations my love more grace."

Ayeomoni Eniola noted:

"Congratulations 🥳 to you darling."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) shared how she almost gave up on reading after becoming frustrated with her academic results. The young lady said she never considered herself exceptionally brilliant and only hoped to pass her courses without carryovers.

Despite her struggles and moments of self-doubt, she returned to studying and continued working hard. Her efforts eventually paid off, as she graduated from the university with a first-class degree.

In another story, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) went viral after graduating with a first-class degree and setting a new record in her family.

The young lady said she gained admission later than many of her peers and faced several challenges during her academic journey, including the loss of her father.

In a separate story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has gone viral after sharing her high CGPA online.

She posted a video showing how she attended night classes and read her books at different times, both in school and at home. She also showed her convocation day, where she took photos to celebrate her achievement. She said she finished as the best student in her department with a CGPA of 4.95.

UNILAG aspirant posts JAMB scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a former University of Lagos admission seeker shared his JAMB journey after being denied admission despite scoring 283 in his first UTME attempt.

Determined to pursue a medical course, he sat for the exam again and scored 330, surpassing the cut-off mark for his desired course. However, he later applied to Afe Babalola University, where his score earned him admission to study medicine.

Source: Legit.ng